After catching fire in the 2021 playoffs en route to a regional quarterfinal appearance, the Prosper volleyball team picked up where it left off this season.
The Lady Eagles advanced the regional finals — their first five-round playoff run since 2018 — and finished just two set wins shy of qualifying the Class 6A state tournament. It'll give Prosper plenty of motivation for the offseason as it prepares for 2023, and they'll head into next year with a district championship to defend after running the table for a perfect 14-0 mark in 5-6A.
After finishing fourth in the district a year prior, Prosper was without peer on the district hardwood, dropping just six sets during its entire conference schedule and recording nine wins via sweep.
Prosper's big year included plenty of recognition on the annual 5-6A all-district team, joined by fellow standout performers from Allen, McKinney, McKinney Boyd and Prosper Rock Hill.
Prosper was led by one of the area's top all-around players in junior Ayden Ames. She took on more responsibility in her second year with the program and flourished on her way to being named the district's offensive player of the year. Ames, who's verbally committed to Nebraska, tallied 564 kills on a .315 hitting percentage to go along with 97 blocks, 256 digs and 20 aces for the 5-6A champions.
The Lady Eagles found success despite a late-season coaching change with Taylor Robinson taking over for Erin Kauffman. Kauffman was voted 5-6A coach of the year.
Allen, meanwhile, tied with Boyd for third place in the district, and both programs had players recognized with all-district superlative honors. That included a pair of Allen standouts who thrived in their first years with the program, with freshman Kennedy Crayton voted newcomer of the year and junior Sophia Wilson earning setter of the year honors.
Wilson, who transferred in from Carrollton Prince of Peace, was the engine of the Allen offense with a staggering 1,294 assists on 9.4 per set, in addition a team-high 48 aces plus 70 kills, 31 blocks and 298 digs. Plenty of those passes went to the outside for Crayton, who finished her inaugural varsity campaign with 412 kills (3.1 per set), 38 aces, 34 blocks and 287 digs in helping lead Allen to back-to-back playoff appearances.
Boyd, meanwhile, mounted a charge over the second half of district play to sew up another postseason berth. The back-row play of junior Kali Vanderhoof was a big reason why, named 5-6A defensive player of the year after digging 337 balls (6.7 per set) during Boyd's district schedule and posting a 2.2 pass rating.
Second-place Denton Guyer, meanwhile, racked up a pair of superlative honors following a year in which it advanced to the regional semifinals and knocked off the state's No. 1-ranked team, Highland Park, in the third round. Senior Kyndal Stowers missed the first half of the season while recovering from shoulder surgery but wasted no time resuming her dominance on the court — in just 50 sets played, she tallied 274 kills (5.5 per set), 19 aces, 35 blocks and 170 digs en route to repeating as 5-6A MVP.
The Lady Wildcats had quite the presence in the middle as well with senior Erika Gustafson tabbed blocker of the year after recording 117 blocks (82 solo) and chipping in 205 kills.
Standout players from all 5-6A programs earned selections on the all-district first and second teams, plus a handful of honorable mentions.
That included an additional 10 spots for Prosper, with seniors Ella Chaney and Callie Kieffer, plus sophomore Hannah Beauford and junior Sydney Thornton, landing on the first team. Sophomore Sophie Bridges, senior Brianna Martin and junior Reese Renfrow were picked for the second team, and freshmen Danielle Whitmire, Jayla Jackson and senior Lauren Evans were honorable mentions.
Allen junior Alyssa Boyte and senior Kaitlyn Parrott were both selected to the all-district first team, followed by senior Janet Zhang and sophomore Katelyn Bowman on the second team, plus honorable mentions for juniors MK Edwards and Zofia Formella, senior Mia Brown and sophomore Hailey Barlow.
Boyd senior Reagan Brown and junior Carson Eickenloff were represented on the first team, while sophomore Sara Quigley and senior Kennesen Johnson earned spots on the second team. Sophomores Sasha Purdin and Natalie Ferracoli, plus freshman Sophia Lane, were honorable mentions.
Rival McKinney finished just one game shy of the district's final playoff spot during a resurgent year for the program. The Lionettes' efforts were commended with an all-district first-team selection for senior Kyanna Creecy, a second-team nod for sophomore Olivia Cohee and honorable mentions for seniors Sydnee Griffin, Makenna Cohee, Maya Panday, Laynie Kovacs and freshman Macie Potter.
Prosper Rock Hill, which finished seventh in the district in its first year as a 6A program, voted senior Ella Nowlin to the first team, senior Savannah Dubar to the second team and tabbed seniors Julia Burski and Mychael Singleton as honorable mentions.
Denton ISD garnered its share of all-district picks between Guyer and Braswell. The second-place Lady Wildcats landed senior Lauren Schneider and junior Jordyn Tynsky on the first team, followed by juniors Madelynn Hokanson, Ava Houser and Drew Bridges on the second, plus junior Zaria Jones and senior Hayden Brock as honorable mentions. Braswell senior Kamille Gibson was a first-team pick, while senior Caitlyn Cornell found her way onto the second team, and seniors Kaycee Plett, Kennedi Inman, Maya Omar, Janaye Sweat and Jena Kennon, plus junior Abigayle Falefia, all received honorable mentions.
Little Elm rounded out the all-district team with junior Kali Liva on the first team, junior Quinn Brignac on the second team, and juniors Avery Allsop, Bailey McCreary and Iliana Lira as honorable mentions.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.