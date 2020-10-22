Several of the nation's top high school basketball players will be in action at the Allen Event Center on Nov. 20-21 as part of The Battle Basketball Showcase.
Sponsored by Gold Level Sports & Entertainment and three-time NBA champion Danny Green, the two-day event features six of the top high school teams in the country and several nationally ranked players.
The showcase headliner takes place at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 21 between Sierra Canyon (Calif.) and Ypsi Prep Academy (Mich.). Ypsi is led by Emoni Bates, the nation's No. 1 player for the Class of 2022 and first sophomore to ever win the prestigious Gatorade National Player of the Year Award.
Sierra Canyon has three players ranked in the top 25 of their respective class, including LeBron "Bronny" James, Jr., who's the No. 19 overall player for the Class of 2023. The Trail Blazers are also led by Amari Bailey and Chance Westry, respectively ranked Nos. 4 and 24 in the 2022 class.
Below is the schedule for The Battle Basketball Showcase. Tickets go on sale Friday and can be purchased at either TheBattleOfficial.com or Ticketmaster.com.
Day One: Nov. 20
5 p.m.: Game 1 - Elite High School Girls Basketball (TBA)
6:30 p.m.: Game 2 - Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. Ypsi Prep Academy (Mich.)
8 p.m.: Game 3 - Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
Day Two: Nov. 21
5 p.m.: Game 1 - Elite High School Girls Basketball (TBA)
6:30 p.m.: Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.)
8:30 p.m.: Ypsi Prep Academy (Mich.) vs. Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
