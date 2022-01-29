Three-and-a-half weeks later, the Allen boys basketball team found itself in familiar territory through two quarters Friday against state-ranked Denton Guyer.
For the second time in as many meetings this season, the Eagles and Wildcats battled to a tie at halftime, and although Allen comported itself better than during its initial run-in with Guyer on Jan. 4, a 75-52 loss, the collective firepower of the Wildcats remained District 5-6A's trump card. Guyer pulled away in the fourth quarter to keep its unbeaten conference record intact following a 68-59 road victory.
"They've got a guy in every spot and that makes it really tough to guard," said Clark Cipoletta, Allen head coach. "You can't ever leave any of them, so you have to stay locked in and know where their guys are. They're also as well-coached as anybody we've seen. It's a good program and to go toe-to-toe with them, I'm happy with our guys given the circumstances."
Although the Eagles once again played Guyer to a stalemate through two quarters, this time at 31-31, Friday's second verse was noticeably different from the first earlier in the month. When Allen battled the Wildcats to a 27-27 tie in the initial meeting, it came thanks to a 19-point effort by senior Miles Gibson.
But with the Eagles' leading scorer out for Friday's rematch, Allen had to conjure a different approach -- or just tweak its mindset.
"[Gibson] is a big part of what we do, but we're just going to focus on what we can control and it's next man up," Cipoletta said. "It's about the team and I thought those next guys carried the weight of Miles and really played for him. It's part of basketball, just being as tough and competitive as you can be."
The Eagles battled back from a 12-point deficit to knot the count at 31-31 just before the halftime buzzer on a jumper by junior Femi Olaniyan. And when Guyer regained a double-digit lead after building a 50-39 through three quarters, Allen mounted another response and trimmed its deficit to 50-46 with 6:30 left in the fourth.
Olaniyan took the reins, scoring seven unanswered points to open the quarter as part of a 30-point barrage by the second-year varsity starter. Olaniyan had success attacking the taller, rangier Wildcats inside and on the glass, logging 10 rebounds in a performance eerily reminiscent of Gibson.
"[Olaniyan] has done such a good job all year and we're constantly challenging him," Cipoletta said. "Just trying to get more out of him because of how much potential he does have. He stepped up to that plate, did a good job getting downhill and just playing fearless."
HALF: Allen 31, Guyer 31Guyer led by as many as 12 in the 1st half, but the Eagles scrap their way back into it with a 22-11 2nd quarter. Femi Olaniyan drains a jumper to beat the buzzer and pull shorthanded Allen even with the state-ranked Wildcats. pic.twitter.com/yHbKYOYKvN— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) January 29, 2022
Olaniyan was the lone Eagle to finish in double figures. Meanwhile, Guyer had four players log at least 10 points, and that well-rounded assault ultimately swayed things back in the Wildcats' favor.
They countered Allen's 7-0 run with 10 consecutive points for a 60-46 advantage following a lay-in by big man KyeRon Lindsay. The UNLV commit was his usual overwhelming self with 25 points on 11 makes from the field, getting help elsewhere from Connor Newton (13), Jeremiah Green (11) and Jordan Lowery (10).
Beyond Olaniyan, Allen got seven points from senior JT Rhoads and six apiece from junior Zach Spitzer and sophomore Kaiden Myers -- dropping to 4-4 in district play, good for a third-place tie with Denton Braswell.
"We just played hard. We played tough and were getting after loose balls. We tried to make every shot challenging for them," Cipoletta said. "We have very high-IQ guys who know how to lock into a scouting report and they were able to execute some of that as far as how we wanted to defend and attack them. If we make a few more shots, it's a different story."
Lady Eagles can't close out Guyer girls
After a resounding 5-1 sprint through the first half of its district schedule, the Allen girls have stumbled into the first rough patch of their 5-6A campaign. After falling on the road at Little Elm on Tuesday, 56-42, the Lady Eagles let a four-point lead get away in the waning moments of Friday's fourth quarter against Guyer.
The Lady Wildcats cracked Allen with a 7-0 run to close out the ballgame for a 48-45 upset that handed the district's second-place team its second consecutive loss and third setback in four games.
"I think it got away from us in the very beginning. We just weren't locked in today," said Teresa Durham, Allen head coach. "You always have that with senior night, but I think because we handled them so easily the first time, I think they just thought they didn't have to show up tonight. Anyone can beat anyone in this district and this group needs to understand that."
It was just the second district win for Guyer, which stayed game from the onset after trailing by as many as 12 points in the first half. The Lady Wildcats leaned on hustle points to stay afloat, routinely hounding the offensive glass and forcing Allen to grind out one possession after another.
Although the Lady Eagles gave themselves some distance with a 45-41 lead with 1:40 to go, turnovers unraveled things from there. Guyer's defense had plenty to do with that, turning those takeaways into transition baskets on the other end.
The Lady Wildcats took the lead at 47-45 with 31 seconds left following a pair of Kaylie Morgan free throws, and although Guyer's free-throw shooting left the door open on multiple occasions, Allen couldn't muster a tying basket.
"We just weren't dialed in. And hats off to Guyer because those kids were ready," Durham said. "They had nothing to lose and played with effort and just came in and wanted to win more than we did. We just kept playing like we felt like it was going to happen ... and we just didn't do our jobs tonight. We didn't play with effort, intensity and just made silly mistakes."
Junior Alexis Cortez paced Allen with 16 points, including four makes from long range. Senior Maria Dicenta connected from deep twice en route to 11 points, and junior Madison Travis finished with eight points.
Allen fell to 6-3 in district play with the loss, still in second place in 5-6A but just a half-game up on third-place Prosper.
