MCKINNEY HIGH LOVEJOY BBO KB

Lovejoy junior Kyle Branch was voted as defensive player of the year in District 10-5A last season.

 Photo courtesy of BuzzPhotos.com

As tournament season winds down for plenty of high school baseball programs around the area, all eyes turn to the start of district play later this week.

The weeks prior have been quite busy, as teams look to fortify their pitching rotations and shore up any holes in the lineup as the games soon take on extra meaning.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments