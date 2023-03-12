As tournament season winds down for plenty of high school baseball programs around the area, all eyes turn to the start of district play later this week.
The weeks prior have been quite busy, as teams look to fortify their pitching rotations and shore up any holes in the lineup as the games soon take on extra meaning.
Between a who's who of usual suspects and a potential bounce-back surprise, here's a look around my coverage area at a few teams who have turned in productive preseasons thus far.
CELINA
The Bobcats broke through to qualify for the Class 4A state tournament last season for the first time since 2002, finishing as a state semifinalist.
Tabbed No. 2 in the state, per TXHighSchoolBaseball.com, Celina has the ammunition for another big year, and they've wasted no time challenging themselves with a preseason heavy on 5A and 6A competition.
Celina recently went 4-1 in the Collin County Invitational with wins over Allen (2-0), Frisco Reedy (9-5), Trophy Club Byron Nelson (11-2) and Jesuit (4-3). The Bobcats parlayed that effort into a 6-1 victory over Aubrey in their District 11-4A opener on Tuesday — since that league has just five teams, coaches have compiled a 12-game schedule where everyone plays one other three times.
Celina, 10-2 overall entering Friday, returns more than two-thirds of the lineup from its semifinal bout against top-ranked, defending 4A champion Sinton, and has gotten some familiar contributions early into their productive start.
In Tuesday's win over Aubrey, senior and 2022 Star Local Media all-area MVP RJ Ruais struck out nine over four innings of one-run ball on the mound, while senior Noah Bentley sparked a five-run fourth inning with a solo home run to lead off the frame.
Seniors Sean Rabe, Caden Mitchell, Jackson Rooker and juniors Major Brignon, Kingston Hangartner and Zack Henderson are additional returners who earned all-district honors during Celina's momentous 2022 campaign.
LOVEJOY
Just as Celina carries high expectations into the 2023 season, the same can be said for Lovejoy — ironically one of the only teams to get the better of the state-ranked Bobcats so far. The Leopards did so with a 12-3 victory on March 3 as part of a seven-game win streak to boost the team's record to 8-3 following a 4-3 victory over defending 6A state champion Southlake Carroll on Thursday.
Lovejoy checked in at No. 7 in the recent TXHighSchoolBaseball.com 5A rankings, familiar territory for a program that has advanced at least three rounds deep in each of the past three postseasons.
Pitching and defense have been early strong suits for the Leopards, who have held teams to just two runs per contest during their seven-game win streak. That included a 4-2 victory over Jesuit where junior Parker Livingstone, a blue-chip recruit on the football field at wide receiver, went the distance and allowed just three hits and one earned run on top of six strikeouts.
Seniors Brett Lanman, Dylan Kennedy and freshman Logan Corley are among the other arms being deployed early on by head coach Ryan Gros, with junior Kyle Branch (Oklahoma commit) and senior Aidan Smith (Mississippi State) seeing work in relief.
Branch earned district defensive player of the year honors as a sophomore at second base behind a .979 fielding percentage and has slid over to shortstop — fittingly enough, the position played last season by his older brother, Kolby, who's now a freshman at Baylor.
Kyle Branch hits third in the lineup as well, with Smith leading off the order after amassing an all-area junior campaign in the outfield. Corley, who logged five RBIs in the win over Celina, and junior Matthew Mainord round out an imposing top four for the state-ranked Leopards.
PLANO
It's been quite the resurgence for the Wildcats throughout the preseason. Following Thursday's 10-0 shutout of McKinney North, Plano improved to 8-0-1 — just three wins shy of its entire total from 2022.
The Wildcats have impressed against pedigreed opposition such as Carroll (3-0 win) and Highland Park (4-1) while playing 5A No. 4-ranked Frisco Wakeland to a 6-6 tie. Plano cracked the state polls at No. 19 in 6A amid its unbeaten start as one of four ranked teams in 6-6A, joined by No. 5 Flower Mound, No. 8 Marcus and No. 21 Hebron.
That alone speaks volumes about the gauntlet looming with district play set to begin on Wednesday, as Plano opens a two-game set with rival Plano West. But pitching and defense tend to travel well, and the Wildcats have enjoyed plenty of it throughout their preseason in holding opponents to just 1.9 runs per game over their first nine contests.
Having senior Kyle Bade back on the hill helps a ton after the Oklahoma State commit battled injuries as a junior that limited his reps on the mound. Bade still impressed at the plate en route to an all-district first-team campaign, and his early-season work this year has included complete-game shutouts of Carroll and North.
Bade added three hits and two RBIs atop the order against North, while seniors Eli Hung and Drake Detherage enjoyed two-hit outings in the heart of an experienced Plano lineup.
McKINNEY BOYD
The Broncos have strung together one of the more productive stretches in program history with appearances in the past four postseasons, highlighted by the team's historic run to the state semifinals in 2019. A challenging bi-district draw opposite the juggernauts in 6-6A has contributed to back-to-back first-round exits since, however.
It's been an overall productive start to 2023 for Boyd, which went 3-1-1 and 4-1 in its first two tournaments of the season — all which were played on the Broncos' home field. At the Collin County Invitational, held March 2-4, Boyd picked up wins over Anna (3-1), Sherman (7-6), San Angelo Central (11-1) and Keller Fossil Ridge (5-4), with a 2-0 loss to Frisco Reedy mixed in.
The victory over Fossil Ridge materialized in walk-off fashion, courtesy of a game-winning RBI single from junior Byron Burrell to cap a two-run frame. Burrell has been steady atop the order for head coach Brooke Court, while senior Asher Bates and sophomore Brody Walls return after hitting over .360 at the plate last season. Senior Ethan McCally is also back following an all-district first-team year in the infield.
Friendly as the confines of their home ballpark have been, the Broncos were slow out of the gates to begin tournament play in Leander on Thursday. Boyd dropped games of 8-1 to Boerne Champion and 5-0 to Hutto, only able to scratch out a run in the former off an RBI from sophomore Nicholas Wesloski.
