Jasmine Robinson (Allen) 43-0, So. over Camryn Tresler (League City Clear Falls) 47-2, Sr. (Fall 0:50)

Allen junior Jasmine Robinson, pictured in previous action, helped lead the Lady Eagles to a third consecutive UIL Class 6A state championship.

 Photo courtesy of Ray Shoaf

The Allen boys wrestling team extended its UIL state championship streak to a gaudy 14 years in a row on Saturday, outlasting a worthy challenge from top-ranked Arlington Martin at the Class 6A state meet in Cypress.

The Eagles, who carried a No. 2 state ranking into the postseason, amassed 201.5 points to out-pace Martin's 186. It's the sixth consecutive year that Allen and Martin have respectively finished Nos. 1 and 2 in the 6A team standings, with Saturday's meet marking the closest margin between the two powerhouse programs.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

