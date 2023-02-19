The Allen boys wrestling team extended its UIL state championship streak to a gaudy 14 years in a row on Saturday, outlasting a worthy challenge from top-ranked Arlington Martin at the Class 6A state meet in Cypress.
The Eagles, who carried a No. 2 state ranking into the postseason, amassed 201.5 points to out-pace Martin's 186. It's the sixth consecutive year that Allen and Martin have respectively finished Nos. 1 and 2 in the 6A team standings, with Saturday's meet marking the closest margin between the two powerhouse programs.
Close calls were plenty common in the latest iteration of the UIL state championships. The Allen girls extended their championship streak to three years in a row after finishing tied for first place with El Paso Eastwood at 67.5 points.
In 5A, a mere six points separated the top four finishers with Lovejoy taking second overall with 109 points -- a mere three behind state champion Amarillo Tascosa's 112.
Below is a look at all the student-athletes from Star Local Media's coverage area who finished in the top six of their respective weight classes at state. Check back at starlocalmedia.com throughout the week for continued coverage of the state wrestling meet.
CLASS 6A
BOYS
120: 1. Kelby Bernard, Allen; 6. Isaac Gibbs, Prosper Rock Hill
126: 3. Gabe Romans, Allen
132: 5. Jair Jackson-Bey, Allen
138: 3. Joseph Liescheski, Allen
144: 1. Caden Brown, Allen
165: 2. Cameron Girard, McKinney Boyd; 3. Warren Smith, Allen
175: 5. Jay Stahl, Allen
190: 2. Isaiah Francis, Coppell; 3. Aiden Cooley, Allen; 6. Masyn Marble, Prosper Rock Hill
215: 1. Ryan Nichols, Allen
285: 3. Armstrong Nnodim, Mesquite Horn; 5. Drake Madole, Allen
