126 Regional 2-6A Finals #1 Kade Moore (Allen) 17-0, Jr. over #4 Zach Flowers (Rockwall) 22-3, Sr. (Fall 5:03)

Allen's Kade Moore, pictured in previous action, captured a state championship at 132 pounds last season.

 

 Photo courtesy of Ray Shoaf

On Friday-Saturday, the UIL state wrestling championships took place at the Berry Center in Cypress.

It was another productive finale for perennial powerhouse Allen, whose boys and girls teams successfully defended their Class 6A team state titles. The Eagles hoisted consecutive state championship No. 13, while the Lady Eagles enjoyed their second straight state title.

In 5A action, the Lovejoy boys came away with a state championship.

Standout wrestlers from those two programs, and several others around the area, departed Cypress with some hardware after finishing in the top six of their weight class. Below is a listing of all the student-athletes from Star Local Media markets who placed at the state wrestling meet.

UIL State Wrestling Championships

Class 6A

BOYS

113: 2nd, Kelby Bernard, Allen, Fr.

120: 3rd, Joseph Liescheski, Allen, Soph.

126: 2nd, Caden Garcia, Allen, Sr.

132: 2nd, Joseph Richardson, Prosper, Jr.; 6th, Caden Brown, Allen, Jr.

138: 1st, Kade Moore, Allen, Sr.

152: 4th, Mario Danzi, Allen, Sr.

160: 6th, Jakob Nakamura, Allen, Sr.

170: 1st, Vincenzo Oliva, Allen, Sr.

182: 2nd, Ryan Nichols, Allen, Jr.

195: 1st, Farid Mobarak, Plano West, Sr.; 2nd, Jay Stahl, Allen, Jr.

220: 1st, Mohamed Elgouhari, Allen, Sr.; 5th, Peyton Madawi, Plano East, Sr.

285: 3rd, Drake Madole, Allen, Jr.; 4th, Kadence Murry, Marcus, Sr.

GIRLS

95: 4th, Lillian Zepata, Flower Mound, Soph.; 6th, Maria Husain, Coppell, Sr.

102: 2nd, Eliana Martinez, Allen, Sr.

110: 2nd, Tabiah Walwyn-ton, Allen, Sr.

119: 5th, Scout Carrell, Coppell, Jr.

128: 2nd, Brooke Zejda, Plano West, Sr.

138: 3rd, Taylor Martinez, Prosper, Sr.

148: 2nd, Maegan Flaherty, Prosper, Sr.; 5th, Poorna Babu, Flower Mound, Sr.

165: 1st, Jasmine Robinson, Allen, Soph.

215: 6th, Esther Peters, Allen, Soph.

Class 5A

BOYS

106: 2nd, Zach Miller, Frisco Wakeland, Sr.

113: 4th, Josh Weatherall, The Colony, Sr.

120: 1st, Kenneth Hendriksen, Creekview, Sr.

126: 6th, Max Villasana, Frisco Reedy, Jr.

145: 2nd, Xavier Jukes, Prosper Rock Hill, Sr.; 3rd, Isaiah Hunter, Lovejoy, Sr.

152: 1st, Tyten Volk, Frisco Centennial, Sr.

160: 2nd, Jasin Sejdini, Frisco Centennial, Jr.

170: 2nd, Cortilius Vann, Frisco Heritage, Jr.

182: 3rd, Masyn Marble, Frisco Rock Hill, Jr.

195: 1st, Alex Zavala, Frisco Heritage, Sr.; 3rd, Austin Blair, Lovejoy, Sr.

220: 1st, Payton Pierce, Lovejoy, Soph.; 2nd, De'Leon Freeman, Frisco Liberty, Sr.

285: 1st, Sam Reynolds, Lovejoy, Soph.

GIRLS

102: 5th, Avery Campbell, Creekview, Sr.

110: 1st, Avery Ashley, Lovejoy, Sr.

119: 5th, Brooke Wieczorek, Prosper Rock Hill, Jr.

128: 2nd, Belen Rios, Frisco, Sr.

138: 3rd, Hadley Snyder, Frisco Reedy, Sr.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments