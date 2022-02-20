On Friday-Saturday, the UIL state wrestling championships took place at the Berry Center in Cypress.
It was another productive finale for perennial powerhouse Allen, whose boys and girls teams successfully defended their Class 6A team state titles. The Eagles hoisted consecutive state championship No. 13, while the Lady Eagles enjoyed their second straight state title.
In 5A action, the Lovejoy boys came away with a state championship.
Standout wrestlers from those two programs, and several others around the area, departed Cypress with some hardware after finishing in the top six of their weight class. Below is a listing of all the student-athletes from Star Local Media markets who placed at the state wrestling meet.
UIL State Wrestling Championships
Class 6A
BOYS
113: 2nd, Kelby Bernard, Allen, Fr.
120: 3rd, Joseph Liescheski, Allen, Soph.
126: 2nd, Caden Garcia, Allen, Sr.
132: 2nd, Joseph Richardson, Prosper, Jr.; 6th, Caden Brown, Allen, Jr.
138: 1st, Kade Moore, Allen, Sr.
152: 4th, Mario Danzi, Allen, Sr.
160: 6th, Jakob Nakamura, Allen, Sr.
170: 1st, Vincenzo Oliva, Allen, Sr.
182: 2nd, Ryan Nichols, Allen, Jr.
195: 1st, Farid Mobarak, Plano West, Sr.; 2nd, Jay Stahl, Allen, Jr.
220: 1st, Mohamed Elgouhari, Allen, Sr.; 5th, Peyton Madawi, Plano East, Sr.
285: 3rd, Drake Madole, Allen, Jr.; 4th, Kadence Murry, Marcus, Sr.
GIRLS
95: 4th, Lillian Zepata, Flower Mound, Soph.; 6th, Maria Husain, Coppell, Sr.
102: 2nd, Eliana Martinez, Allen, Sr.
110: 2nd, Tabiah Walwyn-ton, Allen, Sr.
119: 5th, Scout Carrell, Coppell, Jr.
128: 2nd, Brooke Zejda, Plano West, Sr.
138: 3rd, Taylor Martinez, Prosper, Sr.
148: 2nd, Maegan Flaherty, Prosper, Sr.; 5th, Poorna Babu, Flower Mound, Sr.
165: 1st, Jasmine Robinson, Allen, Soph.
215: 6th, Esther Peters, Allen, Soph.
Class 5A
BOYS
106: 2nd, Zach Miller, Frisco Wakeland, Sr.
113: 4th, Josh Weatherall, The Colony, Sr.
120: 1st, Kenneth Hendriksen, Creekview, Sr.
126: 6th, Max Villasana, Frisco Reedy, Jr.
145: 2nd, Xavier Jukes, Prosper Rock Hill, Sr.; 3rd, Isaiah Hunter, Lovejoy, Sr.
152: 1st, Tyten Volk, Frisco Centennial, Sr.
160: 2nd, Jasin Sejdini, Frisco Centennial, Jr.
170: 2nd, Cortilius Vann, Frisco Heritage, Jr.
182: 3rd, Masyn Marble, Frisco Rock Hill, Jr.
195: 1st, Alex Zavala, Frisco Heritage, Sr.; 3rd, Austin Blair, Lovejoy, Sr.
220: 1st, Payton Pierce, Lovejoy, Soph.; 2nd, De'Leon Freeman, Frisco Liberty, Sr.
285: 1st, Sam Reynolds, Lovejoy, Soph.
GIRLS
102: 5th, Avery Campbell, Creekview, Sr.
110: 1st, Avery Ashley, Lovejoy, Sr.
119: 5th, Brooke Wieczorek, Prosper Rock Hill, Jr.
128: 2nd, Belen Rios, Frisco, Sr.
138: 3rd, Hadley Snyder, Frisco Reedy, Sr.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.