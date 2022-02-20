Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 77F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.