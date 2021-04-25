For the 12th consecutive year, the Allen boys wrestling team returned home with a UIL state championship in tow. Only this time, the Eagles weren't alone.
As the Allen boys added onto their high school wrestling dynasty, the program's girls team capped its historic season with its first-ever team championship.
One week removed from sweeping the Region II-6A titles on their home floor, the Eagles and Lady Eagles repeated that feat Saturday at the Berry Center in Cypress – winning both Class 6A meets and producing five individual state champions along the way.
That included a momentous finish to the high school career of senior Braxton Brown, who became the fourth boys wrestler in UIL history to win four individual state titles. Brown finished off another triumphant campaign with three pinfall wins.
As Brown closed the book on a run that began in 2018 as a freshman, Allen may be carving a similar path with two underclassmen winning state championships on Saturday. Freshman Joe Liescheski captured his first-ever state title after winning the 106-pound bracket and freshman Jasmine Robinson came out on top at 148.
Allen junior Kade Moore claimed the top spot at 132 pounds and Lady Eagles junior Eliana Martinez set the tone for her team's championship run in the finals by winning the bracket at 102.
The Eagles' latest title defense didn't come easy. They tallied 169 points and held off a game effort by second-place Arlington Martin (151). Prosper and Plano West also cracked the top 10 in the team standings with respective finishes of fifth and sixth place.
Prosper and West crowned individual state champions along the way. Wolves senior Tagen Jamison won his second state title in three years after besting the field at 138 pounds and Prosper senior John Richardson capped his high school career with a tournament win at 160.
On the 5A mats, it was another productive state meet for Creekview. The Mustangs crowned two individual state champions and placed fourth overall as a team with 75 points. Creekview's meet was anchored by back-to-back state title wins for junior Kenneth Hendriksen (113) and senior Mason Ding (220), who went unbeaten on the season.
Not far behind in the team standings with sixth-place Lovejoy (57), led by a state title win at 195 pounds for senior Jakob Underwood.
The Colony also got in on the championship mix, as senior Elizabeth Grabiec topped the competition at 165 to win gold in her final high school meet.
Below are the wrestlers from Star Local Media markets who placed in the top six of their respective weight classes at state. Check back throughout the week for market-specific recaps from the tournament.
CLASS 6A
BOYS
106
1. Joseph Liescheski, Allen, Fr.
120
1. Braxton Brown, Allen, Sr.
6. Joseph Richardson, Prosper, Soph.
126
1. Kade Moore, Allen, Jr.
132
6. Caden Garcia, Allen, Jr.
138
1. Tagen Jamison, Plano West, Sr.
152
4. Mario Danzi, Allen, Jr.
160
1. John Richardson, Prosper, Sr.
170
2. Ryan Nichols, Allen, Soph.
182
2. Farid Mobarak, Plano West, Jr.
195
2. Chase Parham, Prosper, Sr.
220
2. Isaiah Steel, Allen, Sr.
285
2. Emmett Bivens, Allen, Sr.
5. Jax Brown, Little Elm, Sr.
GIRLS
95
6. Maria Husain, Coppell, Jr.
102
1. Eliana Martinez, Allen, Jr.
110
4. Tabiah Walwyn-Ton, Allen, Jr.
128
2. Devin Patton, Plano West, Sr.
138
2. Taylor Martinez, Prosper, Jr.
148
1. Jasmine Robinson, Allen, Soph.
215
3. Hannah Francis, Coppell, Sr.
4. Esther Peters, Allen, Fr.
CLASS 5A
BOYS
106
6. Jackson Lambert, Lovejoy, Soph.
113
1. Kenneth Hendriksen, Creekview, Jr.
126
4. Nicholas Berumen, Creekview, Jr.
132
2. Hudson Herring, The Colony, Sr.
138
3. Tyten Volk, Frisco Centennial, Jr.
152
6. Connor Morin, Creekview, Sr.
160
6. Cortilius Vann, Frisco Heritage, Soph.
195
1. Jakob Underwood, Lovejoy, Sr.
2. John Bray, Frisco Centennial, Sr.
220
1. Mason Ding, Creekview, Sr.
6. Austin Blair, Lovejoy, Jr.
285
3. Daniel Ocampo, Newman Smith, Sr.
GIRLS
95
3. Kelly Reyes, RL Turner, Sr.
102
3. Mia Uvaldo, RL Turner, Sr.
4. Charis Vela, Lovejoy, Sr.
110
3. Avery Ashley, Lovejoy, Jr.
4. Stephanie Qin, Frisco Liberty, Sr.
6. Kenia Gonzalez, RL Turner, Jr.
119
2. Tabitha Wood, Frisco Independence, Sr.
128
2. Belen Rios, Frisco, Jr.
3. Riley Deckert, Frisco Wakeland, Soph.
165
1. Elizabeth Grabiec, The Colony, Sr.
215
6. Caelyn Gaddy, Frisco Independence, Jr.
