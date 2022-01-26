For the fourth consecutive year, district swimming championships were hoisted by the Allen girls and Plano West boys -- and in a familiar fashion, too.
The Lady Eagles, who extended their league title streak to six straight years, enjoyed plenty of separation from the pack on Friday at their 7-6A meet, held at the Denton ISD Natatorium. Allen's girls amassed 165 points overall, well ahead of second-place Denton Guyer's 79. Plano (74), Prosper (69) and West (64) rounded out the top five in the team standings.
"We had some great swims and some great relays. The girls really stepped up," said Brent Mitchell, Allen head coach. "I was actually more proud of some of the ones who didn't qualify (for regionals). There were a few who really stood out, but there were some great swims that bode well for the future of the program."
The Wolves, meanwhile, survived another razor-thin battle with Prosper for district bragging rights. A mere four points separated the two programs in last year's district meet and the margin was practically identical on Saturday. West toughed out 118 points to outlast Prosper's 114.5, while Allen (78.5), McKinney Boyd (72) and Plano East (56) worked their way into the top five as well.
"It was nail-biting. It felt just like a tennis match, bouncing back and forth," said Allison Looney, West head coach. "There were some calls that played in our favor this year, but we fought strong and the boys stepped up where they needed to. It was an awesome, cohesive unit that worked together."
The Wolves continue to bat 1.000 under Looney, winning district championships in each of her four years as head coach. Although West won just three events at their meet, the team racked up plenty of points elsewhere, including nine finishes in the top three. Prosper, whose pursuit of a district title took a hit early on after having its 200-yard medley relay disqualified, tallied seven top-three finishes and six gold-medal performances.
"Each year, the boys team has grown as a group. There's talent there and everything in between," Looney said. "They lift each other up and it's all about the environment that they create. There are some really sound teams out there, but West just has some grit to them."
The Wolves were paced by a pair of first-place swims for Theodore Chen and Watson Nguyen. Chen placed first in the 100 backstroke with a 51.20 and Nguyen followed up with a win in the 100 breaststroke at 56.82. The two teamed with Alex Peng and Kai Joshi for a win in the 200 medley relay (1:34.28) to kick off Saturday's meet. On the girls side, West's Megan Appel won the 500 freestyle at 5:06.57.
"We've talked about it for a couple months now, as far as what the game plan would be for districts and how to spread the wealth," Looney said. "We know we have such a great competitor in Prosper and they up a massive fight, but these boys went after it, especially in the back half of the meet."
Prosper's runner-up finish included four wins for Jacob Wimberly, named boys swimmer of the meet. He won both the 200 individual medley (1:49.85) and 100 butterfly (49.37) and chipped in on first-place relays in the 200 freestyle (1:25.91) and 400 freestyle events (3:10.64). Prosper also got a pair of individual wins from Lane White, who sprinted his way to the top spot in the 50 freestyle (20.80) and 100 freestyle (47.56).
Prosper's girls team was paced by a first-place finish in the 1-meter dive by Shaelyn Haiman at 336.45.
The Allen girls, meanwhile, scored a clean sweep of the three relays and totaled three individual wins between Catriona Gilmore and Natalie Tang. Gilmore was named the girls swimmer of the meet after winning in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.62) and contributing to first-place showings by the 200 freestyle (1:40.19) and 400 freestyle relays (3:35.58). Tang also swam on those two relays and added wins in the 200 freestyle (1:54.47) and 100 butterfly (57.39).
"I'd love to see how close it was in the NISCA point process between [Gilmore] and Natalie," Mitchell said. "Those have been our two captains and both of them have done a tremendous job leading the team and working towards what we're trying to accomplish at Allen."
Although Allen's showing made gold medals tough to come by elsewhere, Plano managed to accrue a pair thanks to a strong effort by Emma Hrasko. She staked her claim as the district's top sprinter after winning both the 50 freestyle (24.49) and 100 freestyle (53.07).
The Wildcats also enjoyed a win in the 1-meter dive after Talan Blackmon tallied 436.30 points.
East, meanwhile, was paced by a win in the 500 freestyle from Gio Linscheer. He swam a 4:33.22 to finish more than 26 seconds ahead of second place. Linscheer qualified for state as both a sophomore and junior.
Boyd added a pair of first-place finishes to its district ledger. Michael Sachau took the top spot in the 200 freestyle with a 1:43.48 and Ariel Wang added first in the 200 IM at 2:06.66.
Those two, as well as the top six individuals and relays in each event, all advance to the Region II-6A meet, scheduled Feb. 4-5 at the Lewisville ISD Aquatic Center. A perennially strong region will pit qualifiers from 7-6A against the likes of Southlake Carroll and LISD powerhouses Flower Mound and Marcus.
"Southlake is always going to be Southlake. We didn't get out as many as they did and they're very top-heavy. Our goal is to get second at regionals and get as many out (to state) as we can," Mitchell said.
