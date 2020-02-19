Strong second half leads Liberty over Lovejoy

ALLEN – The Liberty girls basketball team is no stranger to the playoffs.
The Lady Redhawks are once again in the postseason after earning yet another district crown in 2020, but this year’s playoff run almost seemed like it would be cut short in the bi-district round.
Liberty was held scoreless in the opening quarter of Tuesday night’s first-round matchup with Lovejoy, but the perennial power turned on the jets down the stretch for a convincing 53-33 victory over the Lady Leopards to advance to the area round behind a strong performance from Jazzy Owens-Barnett.
With her team facing a 5-0 deficit heading into the second stanza, the sophomore sensation willed her squad back into the contest with 10 of her game-high 21 points to go along with five steals, five assists and seven rebounds when it was all said and done.
“Sometimes the stat line doesn’t tell the story, but in this case it did,” said Ross Reedy, Liberty head coach. “Some of the shots she was making tonight are something you would see Rip Hamilton do and not a sophomore in high school.”
Owens-Barnett gave the Lady Redhawks their first lead of the night on a nifty move in the paint just moments after her first made shot of the night on a make from beyond the arc to erase the early 7-0 hole.
Liberty went on to muster a 16-9 run to begin the second quarter, but the Lady Leopards came roaring back on a 9-0 run, which included a 3-pointer from freshman guard Samantha Basson to regain the lead for Lovejoy at 18-16 with just a few seconds to go before the break.
Instead of Liberty letting the final seconds remaining come off the clock, Lady Redhawks sophomore guard Ashley Anderson raced down the court and heaved a last-second runner from deep that found the bottom of the net to regain the advantage for Liberty at the half, 19-18.
“A young team can often times feel like the sky is falling,” Reedy said. “Maybe if we don’t hit that shot then they don’t realize how well of a second quarter we had, and it helped remind them that we outplayed them in that quarter. We practice those types of shots and situations all the time, and I’m not surprised at all she hit it.”
In the third, Owens-Barnett went from a sensational scorer to a ferocious facilitator with a pair of dimes dished out to junior guard Lily Ziemkiewicz, as junior guard Zoe Junior also recorded her third basket of the night to help extend the Liberty lead by as much as six in the quarter.
“When you get into these situations in the playoffs, your first and second options aren’t going to win you all of these games,” Reedy said. “Your third, fourth and fifth options are going to have to win games.”
That held true going into the fourth with five different Lady Redhawks, including Owens-Barnett, Ziemkiewicz, Junior, Anderson and junior guard Maya Jain all finding the stat sheet en route to a dominant run to end the ballgame.
In fact, Liberty outscored Lovejoy 23-7 down the stretch, as its playoff pedigree proved to be too much for Lovejoy to handle in the second half.
Four different Lady Leopards found the stat sheet in the loss, including Basson with a team-high 12, followed by senior guard Carsen McFadden with nine points and 11 rebounds, and seniors Grace Bennett and Addison Hand each with six points.
Next up for Liberty in the area round is South Oak Cliff with tipoff set for 7 p.m. Friday at R.L. Turner.
