The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2023-24 school year.
Allen, Prosper, Little Elm, McKinney and McKinney Boyd ran it back alongside Denton Guyer and Denton Braswell in District 5-6A, with upstart Prosper Rock Hill joining the mix in its first swim through Class 6A.
The result was another year of quality athletics from some of the most prominent programs in the state.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 5-6A’s eight schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2023-24 as part of its annual "Summer Questions" series.
1. Who is the projected favorite in 5-6A baseball?
Matt Welch: Bat-and-ball season belonged to Denton Guyer last spring, sweeping the district titles in both baseball and softball in 5-6A. The Wildcats held up quite well in the postseason, advancing to the regional finals for the first time in program history and doing so with a senior-heavy group.
Guyer graduated six seniors who received all-district honors, including 5-6A MVP Brad Pruett and offensive player of the year Blade Carver. While the Wildcats should still be formidable, having qualified for the playoffs each of the past four postseasons, a team like Allen may be operating a bit further ahead with a strong returning nucleus from last season's regional quarterfinalist group.
The Eagles sported one of the top pitching and defensive teams in the area and retain two key pieces on the mound in 5-6A pitcher of the year and sophomore Chandler Hart and all-district first-teamer Brady Coe. Senior infielder Tate Greene is a multi-year starter who hit .355 in district play and senior Caden Young submitted an all-district year behind the plate.
Allen has the pieces to make another run next spring, but don't rule out a return to contention for Prosper either. The Eagles were a bit up and down last season but came on strong late with an upset win over Allen and a spirited showing in the bi-district round against eventual Class 6A state champion Flower Mound.
With Tennessee commit Luke Billings back alongside all-district first-team pitcher Micah Melott, plus seniors Nick Nava and Cole Giametta, there's a solid foundation in place for Prosper to get right back in the 5-6A title hunt.
2. Who is the projected favorite in 5-6A softball?
David Wolman: Guyer ran the table to a perfect 14-0 district record. The Wildcats didn’t let up in the postseason as Guyer made its second-ever appearance in the state tournament and first-ever appearance in a state championship game.
The Lady Wildcats lost 5-6A MVP Avery Jefferson to graduation, but she is only one of a few players that Guyer won’t return next spring. With eight all-district honorees back in the fold for head coach Keith Medford, Guyer could very well be back in Austin next spring for another appearance in the 6A state tournament.
With senior second baseman and reigning offensive player of the year Kaylynn Jones back alongside sophomore pitcher Finley Montgomery, plus senior catcher Jordan Osborne, senior shortstop Erin Peterson and junior left fielder Briana Williams, Guyer has the pieces to defend its district title.
Guyer has a solid one-two punch on the mound with Montgomery and senior Jenny Robledo, who combined to allow just 87 runs in 40 games. The Lady Wildcats also boasted one of the top offenses in the area. Jones, who hit .540 with 18 RBIs, helped Guyer to average a whopping 8.8 runs per game last season.
3. Who are potential MVP candidates in 5-6A baseball and softball?
David Wolman: There will be a new district MVP in both baseball and softball. Guyer’s baseball team lost Pruett to graduation following the Wildcats’ first appearance in a regional final, while in softball, Jefferson has since moved on to Abilene Christian University.
Given the amount of experience that Guyer returns, Jones could very well bring home another 5-6A superlative award for the Lady Wildcats.
Allen has one of the best catchers in the area in senior Celeste McCrary, who hit .444 with five home runs and 19 RBIs for a Lady Eagles squad that went 12-2 in district play and produced a third straight 20-plus win season under head coach Katherine Schoettle.
Ditto for McKinney Boyd senior Savanna Luther, who helped the Lady Broncos improve from five wins in 2022 to 19 in 2023. Luther batted .439 in district play with 19 hits.
Prosper junior Lyndsey Hooker will look to help lead the Lady Eagles to another playoff appearance. She hit .395 and also struck out 46 with a 2.28 ERA.
Prosper’s baseball team, meanwhile, is in good hands with Billings behind the plate, while at Little Elm, senior center fielder Kendyl Johnson, a Texas Tech commit, is a sure-hands outfielder with speed and a reliable bat at the top of the batting order for a Lobo team that made the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
Allen went all the way to the third round of the playoffs this spring, and the Eagles should build on that extended run with players like Greene back in the fold.
4. Who are a couple potential breakout candidates on the football field in 5-6A?
Matt Welch: Prosper Rock Hill has plenty of experience back on offense, but its preparations for the fall were dealt a setback during the summer with junior quarterback Kevin Sperry, Jr. transferring to Carl Albert (Okla.). Sperry, who's already verbally committed to Oklahoma, was voted as the 5-6A offensive newcomer of the year as a sophomore after totaling more than 2,100 yards behind center.
With the Blue Hawks, like every other team in 5-6A, now breaking in a new starting quarterback next season, it appears junior Christian Lewis will be the projected starter.
Unique a talent as Sperry is, Lewis brings a dual-threat skill set to the mix that shouldn't force Rock Hill to alter much of its offensive approach, and there's a solid support system in place for the first-year signal-caller. Lewis will team alongside all-district running back Victor Chionuma and has veteran linemen Ben Rosa and Kaden Sabonis back to lead the charge up front.
David Wolman: Little Elm will have plenty of youth on its roster, and plenty of holes have to be filled because of either graduation or transfer. Quarterback Kellen Tasby, who enjoyed a breakout 2022 year with 21 total touchdowns and 2,289 passing yards, transferred to Prestonwood this summer.
Little Elm also lost Tasby’s favorite target in the passing game, Tay’lon Jackson, to graduation. And while that is a huge loss for the Lobos as Jackson had 60 receptions for 857 yards and six touchdowns, senior Prince Ijioma quietly established himself as a reliable pass catcher. Ijioma finished third on the team in receiving yardage (227 yards) to accompany three touchdowns. A two-way player, Ijioma, also a safety, played the most number of snaps of any Little Elm player last season.
