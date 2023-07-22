The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2023-24 school year.
Allen, Prosper, Little Elm, McKinney and McKinney Boyd ran it back alongside Denton Guyer and Denton Braswell in District 5-6A, with upstart Prosper Rock Hill joining the mix in its first swim through Class 6A.
The result was another year of quality athletics from some of the most prominent programs in the state.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 5-6A’s eight schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2023-24 as part of its annual "Summer Questions" series.
1. Who is the projected favorite in 5-6A boys basketball?
Matt Welch: For as nip-and-tuck as the action on the 5-6A hardwood was for the bulk of the district schedule last season, there wasn't much suspense at the top of the standings where Allen pieced together a resounding run to capture the league championship.
The Eagles went 13-1 and did so in decisive fashion, picking up 11 of those wins by double figures. Allen has since graduated the bulk of its starting five, including a pair of three-year starters in reigning 5-6A co-MVP Femi Olaniyan and Dylan Archey, but the Eagles should remain in capable hands entering head coach Clark Cipoletta's third year at the helm.
Rising seniors Kaiden Myers and Malachi Drake have contributed in plenty of high-leverage situations for the Eagles, and rising junior Trent Pane's arrow continues to point up after an all-district first-team campaign. Rising sophomore Nehemiah Lawrence impressed in his first year on varsity en route to 5-6A sixth man of the year honors.
Allen's backcourt is chalked in talent, but they're not alone—Denton Guyer looks to re-emerge as a district title contender behind 5-6A co-MVP Jeremiah Green, while McKinney should have a bit more continuity in its favor this time around with rising seniors Malek Archie (5-6A junior newcomer of the year) and Quintel Wilson back in the mix after leading the Lions to a second-place finish last season.
Nevertheless, it's tough to bet against another big year for Allen.
2. Who is the projected favorite in 5-6A girls basketball?
David Wolman: Little Elm made history last season by capturing its first district title in 21 years and making it all the way to the regional final for the first time.
Although the Lady Lobos lost back-to-back 5-6A MVP Amarachi Kimpson (19.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3 steals per game), in addition to forwards Aubrey Metzger and Avery Brown, to graduation, a Little Elm team that will return eight players with significant playing experience from last season should make the Lady Lobos the projected favorite to repeat as the 5-6A champions.
Little Elm will welcome back a strong contingent of guards, led by junior Shiloh Kimpson, who elevated her game last season to the tune of 12.7 points and 2.7 rebounds, junior Raniyah Hunt, who played a key role offensively in the Lady Lobos' run to the regional tournament, and senior Madison Martin, who contributed 7.7 points while doubling as one of the team's best on-ball defenders.
Forwards Vanessa Okpagu, a senior, and Staci Pettie, a junior, improved as last season went along and will provide Little Elm with two capable post players.
3. Who are some potential district MVP candidates in 5-6A boys and girls basketball?
David Wolman: For each of the last two seasons, Little Elm alum and UNLV freshman Amarachi Kimpson has earned the district's top individual honor on the girls' side.
Her sister, Shiloh, could be passed the torch following a breakout sophomore season in which she averaged 12.7 points per game and made one clutch shot after another in Little Elm's run to the regional tournament. Shiloh won't be the only Lady Lobo player on that preseason watch list as Hunt (10.2 points, team-high 78 3-pointers) and Martin are two of the top guards in the entire district.
Allen won 26 games in Stephanie Shaw's first season as head coach, and a big reason was the play of senior forward Aryn Roberts, senior guard Skye Peppe and the emergence of sophomore Simone Richmond. Richmond won the 5-6A sixth woman of the year award after she averaged 8.5 points during district play.
Two more players that have helped to return McKinney to its glory days are senior Sam Tillson (12.8 points, 8.1 rebounds) and sophomore Jaidyn Gunter (16.0 points).
On the boys' side, Guyer has the reigning co-district MVP in Green, and at McKinney, Archie is ready to following up on a standout junior season. The Lions finished second in 5-6A despite having to replace the top six players from its state finalist squad from the 2021-22 season. Among the Lions who stepped up along the way was Archie, who caught fire over the second half of district play on his way to being voted as the league's junior newcomer of the year. Archie averaged 15.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game.
Allen, meanwhile, will look to Lawrence to help steady the program in the coming years. Lawrence earned immediate playing time as a freshman under head coach Clark Cipoletta on his way to 5-6A sixth man of the year honors. A facilitator and playmaker off the bench, the 5-foot-6 point guard averaged 3.1 points per game during district play.
4. What lies ahead in the 5-6A track and field landscape?
Matt Welch: The Allen boys and Prosper Rock Hill girls came away with team titles at the 5-6A meet, with the Eagles going on to finish third overall in Class 6A at the state meet.
Allen has the ammunition for another big year, projected to return all four legs of its state runner-up 4x400-meter relay, including rising junior Jonathan Simms. Simms ran the fastest time in the 400 dash of any student-athlete in the state, winning a state title in the event as just a sophomore. Rising seniors Cameron Miller and Carson Deroussel, as well as rising junior Isaiah Williamson and rising sophomore Caleb Smith, all bring state meet experience to the fold.
While the Allen boys' depth has traditionally made them a tough out in the race for the 5-6A title of late, the rest of the district has proven capable of competing in other areas.
The Rock Hill girls figure to be led by 6A's premier long and triple jumper with rising senior Skylynn Townsend looking to build off a junior year that produced state titles in both events. Rising senior Logan Dellenbach is a state qualifier in the 800 on the boys' side.
McKinney's track program made strides last season and should have a wealth of experience returning, particularly in the sprints.
And if there is a team with the depth to unseat Allen, Prosper could make a compelling case with potentially eight student-athletes across six events returning with regional meet experience.
