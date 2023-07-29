The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2023-24 school year.
Allen, Prosper, Little Elm, McKinney and McKinney Boyd ran it back alongside Denton Guyer and Denton Braswell in District 5-6A, with upstart Prosper Rock Hill joining the mix in its first swim through Class 6A.
The result was another year of quality athletics from some of the most prominent programs in the state.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 5-6A’s eight schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2023-24 as part of its annual "Summer Questions" series.
1. Who is the projected favorite in 5-6A boys soccer?
Matt Welch:A two-team race for the top spot in 5-6A went the way of Prosper, who strung together an undefeated regular season as part of its run to a district championship.
An upset-minded Marcus group halted the Eagles' postseason run earlier than expected, while Allen went from finishing second in the district to appearing in the Class 6A state semifinals for the second time in three years.
Both teams should remain in 5-6A title contention next year, although with some key voids in the lineup due to graduation. Allen's defense will have some new faces in the back with keeper Alec Setterberg and former 5-6A defensive player of the year Ryoma Colyar now graduated, while alum Evan Pustejovsky shouldered plenty of responsibility in the midfield.
But Allen has been down this road before—with two state tournament berths in a three-year span, the Eagles made the final four with two completely different rosters.
Prosper took a sizable step forward last season during Bryan Thompson's lone year at the helm, and they did so without many seniors on the pitch. In addition to replacing graduated players, several former Eagles will be suiting up for upstart Walnut Grove next season in its first year of varsity athletics—among those who fall into the latter will be the talented sibling duo of rising juniors Carson and Preston Stiglets.
Prosper should still be strong next season, but Allen gets the slight nod here.
2. Who is the projected favorite in 5-6A girls soccer?
David Wolman: Ever since the current version of 5-6A began playing games during the 2020-21 school year—with the exception of Prosper Rock Hill, which was elevated to 6A from 5A last year—either Allen or Prosper has been crowned the conference's winner, each time doing so without losing a district match.
Allen ended Prosper's three-year run atop the 5-6A standings last season by going 13-0-1 in district action to capture its first conference title since 2019, also making it to the third round. Prosper, though, posted another strong regular season and, like Allen, made its way to the regional quarterfinals.
Although Allen returns a strong core from last season's 22-2-2 team, led by junior Ava McDonald, Prosper will have a talented team of its own, which gives the Lady Eagles the slight edge to be the projected favorite to win another district crown.
Prosper saw change at the top this offseason with head coach Taylor Baca departing for Plano East, where he will take over the Panthers' men's soccer program. The Lady Eagles enjoyed plenty of success under Baca's five-year run, going 94-10-11 over that span with three district titles to boot. However, Prosper should be in good hands with first-year head coach Matt Dickinson, who has plenty of familiarity with the program, having been an assistant coach for the Lady Eagles the previous four seasons.
Prosper lost just two district matches last season despite not having the 2022 5-6A MVP, Emma Yolinsky, available for almost the entire conference schedule with an injury. If Yolinsky is healthy, that could create additional offense for a Prosper squad that averaged 3.2 goals per game while surrendering 13 goals across 25 games.
3. Who are a few potential MVP candidates in 5-6A boys and girls soccer?
David Wolman: Allen's run to its second district title since 2019 was made in big part because of the unique skill set of McDonald.
One of two Lady Eagles to surpass 50 points on the season, McDonald picked up district newcomer of the year honors as a freshman and impressed to the tune of a team-high 25 goals to go along with seven assists on her way to being named 5-6A's offensive player of the year as a sophomore.
McKinney Boyd senior Ella Lewis seeks to build on a strong year in which she was named the district's midfielder of the year after she scored 20 goals to go along with seven assists, helping to guide the Lady Broncos to the Region I-6A semifinals.
A big part of Little Elm's future is sophomore Hailey Bradford, who garnered district co-defensive newcomer of the year as a freshman after she scored four goals to accompany six assists. Bradford scored two penalty kick goals in penalty wins for the Lady Lobos.
On the boys' side, Prosper had one of the area's top-goal scorers in senior Caden Berg. Berg is the reigning district MVP, having scored 20 goals to go along with two assists to lead the Eagles to a district title. Allen senior Osi Iyamah flourished as one of the engines of the Eagles' state semifinalist attack with 18 goals and 18 assists on his way to district offensive player of the year honors.
McKinney senior Antranik Souza, one of the catalysts for the Lions' bounce-back year under head coach Matthew Ellis, tallied 16 goals and three assists in helping lead McKinney to the postseason.
Sophomore George Eddy, meanwhile, got his varsity career at Boyd off to a productive start in landing 5-6A's newcomer of the year award. Eddy came through with four goals and two assists during the Broncos' district schedule.
4. Which first-year head coach will make the most immediate impact in 5-6A?
Matt Welch: There will be no shortage of new faces at the helm at Prosper for the 2023-24 school year. Among the sports that underwent a change in leadership during the offseason were the Eagles' volleyball, football, boys basketball, boys soccer, girls soccer and softball programs.
Two of those coaches will inherit teams coming off district championship campaigns in volleyball, led by Ashlee McCormick, and boys soccer, now under David Blackburn.
Both coaches have plenty of talent to work with for their first years at the helm, but as denoted in the volleyball portion of this series, Prosper remains the team to beat in 5-6A. Senior Ayden Ames is as strong a building block as a first-year head coach could hope for, and the Lady Eagles are chalked in experience elsewhere on the court between sophomore Jayla Jackson, junior Sophie Bridges and senior Reese Renfrow, among others.
The foundation is there for a big year first season at the helm for McCormick.
