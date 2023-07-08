The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2023-24 school year.
Allen, Prosper, Little Elm, McKinney and McKinney Boyd ran it back alongside Denton Guyer and Denton Braswell in District 5-6A, with upstart Prosper Rock Hill joining the mix in its first swim through Class 6A.
The result was another year of quality athletics from some of the most prominent programs in the state.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 5-6A’s eight schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2023-24 as part of its annual "Summer Questions" series.
1. How did competing in Region I impact the overall athletics success of 5-6A?
David Wolman: Region I-6A is widely regarded as one of the toughest in Texas—regardless of classification—with local teams having to battle it out against highly successful athletic programs such as Keller and Southlake Carroll. But just like over the past several years, 5-6A showed again that it is, pound for pound, one of the toughest and most balanced in the entire state.
Seven of the eight schools that comprise 5-6A won at least one postseason game, with Allen's boys soccer team and Guyer's softball team making it all the way to the state tournament in their respective sports.
Guyer rode a potent offense to a 35-0 start and first-ever appearance in the state championship game, finishing as the state runner-up in Class 6A for its best season in program history. On the gridiron, the Wildcats posted their second consecutive 14-win season after finishing as a state semifinalist in Class 6A Division II. Guyer had a great year all-around with their baseball team making it to the regional final for the first time, while the Lady Wildcat volleyball team was a regional semifinalist.
Of course, one of the best measures to gauge a program's overall success is the final Lone Star Cup standings. Allen finished second in 6A with 98 points, trailing only The Woodlands, which won with 117 points. In addition to making the state tournament in boys soccer, the Eagles won their 14th consecutive state title in boys wrestling and third in a row on the girls' side. Allen also amassed a regional final appearance in team tennis, which included a historic 10-3 win over Plano West in the regional quarterfinals, and two playoff series wins in both baseball and girls soccer.
Prosper recently said goodbye to Brandon Schmidt as he accepted the position of head football coach at College Station, but his last season as Eagles coach was a special one as he guided his squad to a state semifinalist appearance in 6A Div. I. A long postseason run was also authored by the Lady Eagles volleyball team, which made it all the way to the Region I final despite a late-season coaching change. Prosper's girls soccer team wasn't stunned in the first round of the playoffs this time around as the Lady Eagles won two playoff games to finish as a regional quarterfinalist.
The Little Elm girls basketball team made history by making it to the regional final for the first time, which included a fourth-quarter 3-point barrage from Amarachi Kimpson and Raniyah Hunt in a 65-52 victory over 6-6A champion Hebron in the regional quarterfinals.
Denton Braswell, which was a regional finalist last year, added another playoff victory to the program's short but successful history in girls basketball.
McKinney's football team enjoyed the one season that it had with Keldric Luster under center by winning two playoff games, while cross-town rival McKinney Boyd was a regional semifinalist in girls soccer and an area-round finalist in boys soccer.
2. What lies ahead in the district’s swimming landscape?
Matt Welch: The eight 5-6A high schools finally shared the same swimming district and the impact was noticeable. Among the biggest beneficiaries were the Prosper boys, who, after a couple years of razor-thin runner-up finishes to Plano West in district competition, got over the hump in a big way by dominating the 5-6A meet and hoisting a conference title.
The Eagles and Lady Eagles finished top three in the team standings at the Region II-6A meet and qualified for the Class 6A state meet in eight different events. The team had just one senior compete at state, however, in standout diver Shaelyn Haiman, and Prosper could be even better in 2024 if it manages to build off that experience.
The Eagles are loaded throughout both lineups, led by rising senior Jacob Wimberly. He earned swimmer of the meet honors in district and regional competition and swam to second in the state in the 100-yard butterfly.
The departure of state powerhouse Southlake Carroll puts Prosper in the mix for the most well-rounded swim team in Region II-6A, but Allen figures to have its say as well.
The Allen girls have lorded over their district for years, hoisting a seventh straight league title last winter and doing so with a wealth of sophomores and juniors in their lineup. The Lady Eagles have weathered one stout graduating class after another under head coach Brent Mitchell and should be formidable once again with rising sophomore Katelynn Zhou and rising seniors Olivia Chen and Sophia Ware leading the way. Rising junior Nathan Jacobbe is a state qualifier on the boys' side.
3. Which 5-6A team(s) was hit hardest by graduation heading into the 2023-24 school year?
David Wolman: The senior class for the Guyer baseball team had been building for this season.
The Wildcats finished as a bi-district finalist in each of the two previous seasons, but Guyer persevered and put everything together this season. Head coach Pat Watson's Wildcats won the 5-6A championship and that sparked a long playoff run to the program's first-ever berth in the regional final.
Guyer put up a good fight but lost in two games to eventual state champion Flower Mound. And while the Wildcats will have some good pieces moving forward in senior third baseman Hawk Bowers and senior pitcher Jack Hickerson, Guyer graduated six all-district honorees from this season's 33-13 team—a list that includes 5-6A MVP Brad Pruett and offensive player of the year Blade Carver.
And while volleyball is a team sport, don't underestimate what Baylor signee Kyndal Stowers brought to the table for Guyer. Stowers, tabbed as the No. 16 recruit in the nation for the class of 2023 by PrepVolleyball.com, averaged 5.5 kills per set and finished second on the team in number of kills with 274 despite being limited to 50 sets because of injury. The Lady Wildcats went 14-2 with Stowers in the lineup after starting 10-10 and lost just 14 sets over their final 16 matches.
Guyer also lost 424 kills from Lauren Schneider, plus 205 kills and 117 blocks from Erika Gustafson to graduation.
4. By contrast, which 5-6A team(s) is impacted the least by graduation heading into the 2023-24 school year?
Matt Welch: Part of what could make the 5-6A playoff race in softball next spring so compelling is the wealth of experience returning for a couple of the programs that missed the playoffs in 2023.
McKinney Boyd came on strong late in the season, besting playoff teams Prosper and Little Elm as part of a four-game winning streak to finish out the year and doing so without a single senior on its roster. The Lady Broncos could make some noise next spring, although the same goes for nearby rival McKinney. The Lionettes will have a sizable senior class returning next season, led by SLM all-area pitcher Caydance Gaddis.
However, any emerging contenders figure to have their hands full atop the district where Guyer should be primed for another big year after graduating just four seniors from its 6A state runner-up roster.
But let's stick with McKinney for a moment. The Lionettes could have as many as four starters back for a girls basketball team that qualified for the playoffs, including multi-year starters in Sam Tillson and Skylar Anamekwe, plus 5-6A newcomer of the year Jaidyn Gunter. The school's football team could contend for a 5-6A title as well, chalked in veteran players from a 2024 class that stacks up among the most talented in program history.
