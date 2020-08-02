The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2020-21 school year.
For many, that’ll mean making the move to a new district, and schools like Allen, Prosper, Little Elm, McKinney Boyd and McKinney are no different. Allen and the McKinney ISD duo broke away from their longtime rivals in Plano ISD and will be joined by Prosper, Denton Guyer, Denton Braswell and Little Elm in a revamped District 5-6A.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 5-6A’s seven schools while also looking ahead to the district’s storylines and subplots for the 2020-21 school year.
1. Who's the preliminary favorite in 5-6A boys soccer?
Kendrick E. Johnson: Losing a few games at the end of the 2020 season will have little big picture effect on the Boyd soccer program. The Broncos bring back a talented core of juniors and senior, which is why I’m picking them as my favorite to win district next season.
Also, don’t be surprised if they add a talented player or two due to the new rules that will give an already deep roster even that much more depth to deal with the challenges of 5-6A.
Combine that with veteran head coach Colby Peek consistently making the right move at the right time to give the Broncos a chance to win games, and Boyd has the potential to be a problem for everyone in the district in 2021.
2. Who's the preliminary favorite in 5-6A girls soccer?
Matt Welch: One of the area’s bigger casualties of an unfinished soccer season was not getting a resolution to the 9-6A title race between Allen and Prosper. The two sets of Lady Eagles were within just two points of each other in the standings with two matches remaining, including a head-to-head meeting.
Fortunately, both teams should have a fairly similar look next season with an overwhelming number of players projected to return. Of Prosper’s 15 all-district selections, only five were seniors, while Allen had just six seniors on its 27-woman roster.
Plus, both teams could benefit from some additions following the U.S. Soccer Developmental Academy’s closure.
Expect Denton Guyer and McKinney Boyd to offer some resistance, as well as a Little Elm squad that has turned the corner following consecutive top-two district finishes, but Allen and Prosper should be one step ahead of the pack.
As far as an early favorite goes, Prosper gets the edge with a bit more returning firepower between district MVP Jordyn Herrera and one of the top per-game scorers in the state in Hadley Murrell.
3. Who are some early MVP candidates in 5-6A boys and girls soccer?
Kendrick E. Johnson: Spencer Sarkissian, a junior forward for Boyd, has tallied 17 goals along with 10 assists in his career, including 11 goals and seven assists in a shortened season last year, which led him to be voted 9-6A sophomore player of the year.
This year, Sarkissian will be primed and ready to take the next step and move to elite status.
On the girls’ side, Prosper junior Hadley Murrell is simply a scoring machine. Last season, despite an injury in the fourth district game of the season, Murrell still managed to be the district’s leading scorer with nine goals. On the year, Murrell scored an impressive 26 goals and provided five assists. She never hesitates to run at defenders, can cross and finish from anywhere.
4. Who are some potential impact sophomores to keep an eye on in 5-6A?
Matt Welch: Freshmen comprised one-third of the Little Elm softball team’s lineup, and with program staples like Lauren Lucas, Mallory Adams and Alyssa Adams having graduated — players who all hit in the top four of the batting order — there’s plenty of opportunity for rising sophomores like Cadence Hernandez, D’kota Gibbs and Abby Buher.
Speaking of Little Elm, the Lady Lobos’ basketball team benefited greatly from the instant impact made by Amarachi Kimpson, who earned Star Local Media all-area newcomer of the year honors after averaging nearly 20 points per game as a freshman.
Kendrick E. Johnson: McKinney sophomore Ja’Kobe Walter is poised to be a star for the Lions’ basketball team.
After being named the 9-6A freshman of the year, the talented Walter has blown up this summer and received offers from Baylor, Oklahoma, TCU and recently added Memphis to the list, despite playing a limited summer ball schedule.
Walter has an all-around game, which makes him special with the ability to reach his very high ceiling.
