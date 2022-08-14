The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2022-23 school year.
For many, that’ll mean making the move to a new district. Schools like Allen, Prosper, Little Elm, McKinney Boyd and McKinney, however, will share the same district for at least two more years.
The UIL's biennial realignment dealt those five high schools a similar district make-up, again slotted into 5-6A alongside Denton Guyer and Denton Braswell while also welcoming upstart Prosper Rock Hill to Class 6A.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 5-6A’s seven schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2022-23.
1. Who is the preliminary favorite in 5-6A football?
David Wolman: Allen has made winning district titles routine. Last year, the Eagles defeated Denton Braswell 53-28 in the final week of the regular season to capture their 16th straight conference championship.
And while Allen has the talent and the aura to win another district championship, I'm going to give the edge to Guyer. The Eagles have junior quarterback Mike Hawkins returning to lead the offense for first-year head coach Lee Wiginton, but losing five-star defensive lineman DJ Hicks and running back Devyn Turner to transfer are big departures.
Guyer isn't without its losses, albeit to graduation. The Wildcats lost their three of their top four statistical leaders in rushing yardage and more than 2,400 receiving yards between alums Grayson O'Bara, Brody Noble and Jace Wilson.
But Guyer does have senior quarterback Jackson Arnold, an Oklahoma signee. Senior wide-out Sutton Lee, who finished with 388 receiving yards and three touchdowns during his junior season, should be in store for a big senior season.
2. Who are some early MVP candidates in 5-6A football?
Matt Welch: This district features two players who won conference MVP awards last season and two others who received 5-6A's top newcomer honors.
Arnold split the district MVP with Allen alum Jaylen Jenkins as the two powerhouse programs forged a tie atop the league standings. Arnold led Guyer to a state runner-up finish in Class 6A Division II, passing for 3,931 yards and 34 touchdowns along the way, and he'll be at the front of the line for MVP candidates with the Wildcats poised for another big season.
McKinney senior quarterback Keldric Luster has some MVP accolades of his own, however. The dual-threat SMU commit received the top superlative in 7-5A Div. II last seen after leading Frisco Liberty to a share of the district title. Luster put up video game-esque numbers in his two years with the Redhawks, including 3,351 passing yards, 1,434 rushing yards and 52 total touchdowns as a junior, and if he enjoys similar success at McKinney, the MVP consideration will follow.
Reigning district champion Allen will have its say as well. Hawkins earned 5-6A offensive newcomer of the year last season after passing for 2,816 yards and 21 touchdowns. He'll have chances to build on that production with the depth the Eagles are projected to have at receiver this year.
3. Which team will finish with the top offense in 5-6A football?
David Wolman: The one thing that the McKinney football team has been missing in the last few seasons is a quarterback that can put up big numbers. The Lions averaged 26.4 points per game last year, on their way to finishing with a 4-6 record.
Luster, an offseason transfer from Frisco Liberty, has a chance to help McKinney to be an explosive offense.
One of the best dual-threat signal callers in the Dallas area last season, Luster helped Liberty to an area-round appearance and a 10-2 record, which included a 27-24 win against state-ranked Lovejoy during the penultimate game of the regular season.
Luster's running abilities should help to create lanes for junior running back Bryan Jackson (973 rushing yards, 13 TDs as a sophomore), and he has a promising receiving corps, headlined by senior Dylan Rhodes, to distribute the ball to.
4. Which team will finish with the top defense in 5-6A football?
Matt Welch: The district's big three of Allen, Guyer and Prosper should all be formidable on defense this season. Guyer held opponents under 20 points last year on its way to a state runner-up finish and sports one of the most talented secondaries in the state with siblings Peyton and Eli Bowen, as well as Ryan Yaites.
Prosper, meanwhile, is always a strong bet to rank among the better defenses in the area, and the Eagles have a litany of returning talent at all three levels, including a stout front seven led by linebacker Ethan Higgins and defensive lineman Dylan Hinshaw.
And Allen should be able to improve on the 27.9 points allowed per game last season with a defense returning eight starters, led up front by four-star edge rusher Zina Umeozulu.
Experience aside, Guyer's track record is tough to ignore. The Wildcats have held opponents under 25 points per game in five of the past six seasons, and despite former head coach Rodney Webb's move to administration at Highland Park, Guyer should still be in good hands with the promotion of former defensive coordinator Reed Heim to head coach.
The Wildcats' secondary may be the strongest positional group of any single unit in 5-6A, and there's enough returning experience elsewhere, including a pair of all-district linemen up front in Ivan Pena and Pelumi Olanipekun, to where Guyer's defense should remain elite this season.
