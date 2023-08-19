The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2023-24 school year.
Allen, Prosper, Little Elm, McKinney and McKinney Boyd ran it back alongside Denton Guyer and Denton Braswell in District 5-6A, with upstart Prosper Rock Hill joining the mix in its first swim through Class 6A.
The result was another year of quality athletics from some of the most prominent programs in the state.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 5-6A’s eight schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2023-24 as part of its annual "Summer Questions" series.
1. Which student-athletes will lead 5-6A football in passing, rushing and receiving this season?
Matt Welch: One of the most compelling subplots within 5-6A this season will be the development at quarterback, where all eight schools are breaking in a new starting signal-caller.
Graduation and transfers have reconfigured the ranks at the most important position on the field, and that makes projecting a leading passer in the district a bit of a chore. But two names to spring to mind are Guyer's Logan McLaughlin and Prosper's Nathan TenBarge.
McLaughlin saw time in four games last season as the Wildcats made their way to the Class 6A Division II state semifinals and has one of the top targets in the area to lean on in receiver Josiah Martin, who's verbally committed to Boston College.
TenBarge may be making the move from wide receiver to quarterback, but he has experience playing the position from his earlier days with Prosper and has the support of not only a promising group of pass-catchers, led by all-district honoree and senior Javan Henry, but one of the top offensive lines in the area.
Out of the backfield, McKinney senior Bryan Jackson was the bell-cow of one of the area's top rushing attacks as a junior. The USC commit ran for 1,647 yards and 24 touchdowns as a junior, and he'll anchor the run game for the Lions once again.
District 5-6A isn't lacking in explosive running backs, but Jackson's blend of size and speed make him a nightmare for opposing defenses.
And as mentioned previously, Martin enters the fall looking to build off a junior year where he logged 866 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Martin was one of three Guyer players to log at least 60 catches last season, and there should be plenty of targets to go around with two of those student-athletes having graduated.
There's going to be an adjustment, between Guyer's youth elsewhere at the position and no longer having Gatorade national player of the year Jackson Arnold slinging the ball, but Martin's speed and ability to make catches in tight quarters makes him an early favorite to lead 5-6A in receiving.
2. What is the most anticipated district matchup on the schedule?
David Wolman:Guyer's baseball team won the district title and made a historic run to its first regional final that was led by a senior-heavy team.
But just like Guyer, Allen and Prosper went to battle against eventual 6A state champion Flower Mound at some point in the 2023 UIL state playoffs. Of course, there was the question of "What if." Prosper took Flower Mound to three games and gave a talent-laden Jaguars team their toughest test of anyone, almost pulling off a bi-district series win. Allen played Flower Mound in the regional quarterfinals.
With both Allen and Prosper bringing back several key players from their playoff runs, I'm gushing with excitement about the possibility of a series that could very well decide the winner of the 5-6A title.
The two teams split their 2023 season series. Allen won a thriller, 2-1, in nine innings on April 18. But just three days later, Prosper shut out Allen, 3-0 on its home field.
Allen will boast a strong starting rotation. Sophomore Chandler Hart won pitcher of the year as a freshman, while senior Brady Coe landed on the first team. Joining them on the field will be fellow first-team all-district first-team performers senior third baseman Tate Greene and senior outfielder Nick Vickery.
Prosper has one of the top players in the country in junior catcher Luke Billings, who committed to Tennesse in March 2022. He'll backstop senior pitcher Micah Melott, a 5-6A all-first team honoree as a junior. Senior outfielder Nick Nava is also coming off an all-first team selection.
3. What is the likelihood of the same four playoff teams from 2022 (Guyer, Prosper, Allen, McKinney) making the football postseason this year?
Matt Welch: Allen, Guyer and Prosper have been mainstays in the football postseason since being aligned into 5-6A, while that fourth spot has been a revolving door for one of the district's two McKinney ISD schools.
In fact, the most recent of those three playoff regulars to miss the cut altogether was Prosper in 2014, while Guyer's last postseason omission came in 2007 during the football program's infancy years, and Allen has made the dance every time since 1999.
History says those three are in good shape, and as we'll get to in a moment, McKinney belongs in that prestigious grouping with the potential looming over that program for this season.
Between the level of talent and overall pedigree of those top four teams, it's going to be hard to crack that glass ceiling—particularly given some of the departures other programs are having to overcome between losses to graduation or transfers.
4. Make one bold prediction for the 2023-24 school year in 5-6A athletics.
Matt Welch: While it has become commonplace to forecast Allen or Guyer to win the 5-6A football district, there may very well be a change in the league's hierarchy for this coming season.
The buzz surrounding this year's McKinney team continues to gain steam, buoyed by a defense chalked in Division I-caliber athletes and an offense loaded at the skill positions. The Lions have questions to answer up front on offense while also acclimating a new starting quarterback to the varsity spotlight, but the pieces are in place for a special year for McKinney on the heels of last season's run to the regional semifinals.
The Lions have a chance to unseat a Guyer team they've never defeated, best an Allen squad that has had their number for decades, and overtake a Prosper bunch that has topped McKinney seven times since 2014.
For the sake of a bold prediction, the Lions get it done in 5-6A by defeating at least two of those aforementioned powerhouses.
David Wolman: A Little Elm girls basketball player with the last name Kimpson could win district MVP for the third consecutive season.
Junior guard Shiloh Kimpson played two seasons with her older sister, Amarachi, for the past two seasons for the Lady Lobos.
It's been an incredible two years on the hardwood for the two siblings. Amarachi, a freshman at UNLV who earned a district superlative all four seasons, helped to guide Little Elm to its best season in program history earlier this year.
The Lady Lobos won their first district title in 21 years and played in their first regional final. She averaged 19.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.0 steals per game to win the district's top individual honor for the second consecutive season.
Shiloh was among the most improved players in the district, coming up with one clutch play after another for Little Elm. She finished second on the team in scoring with 12.7 points to go along with 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals.
And with Little Elm losing just three seniors to graduation, expect Shiloh to help Little Elm improve on a 31-win season and contend for another district title.
