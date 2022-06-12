The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2022-23 school year.
For many, that’ll mean making the move to a new district. Schools like Allen, Prosper, Little Elm, McKinney Boyd and McKinney, however, will share the same district for at least two more years.
The UIL's biennial realignment dealt those five high schools a similar district make-up, again slotted into 5-6A alongside Denton Guyer and Denton Braswell while also welcoming upstart Prosper Rock Hill to Class 6A.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 5-6A’s seven schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2022-23.
1. Which 5-6A school had the most impressive athletics year in 2021-22?
Matt Welch: As was the case last year, this boils down to a two-horse race between Allen and Prosper, two of the area's most well-rounded athletics programs.
In terms of true team sports, Prosper has the upper hand with district championships won in girls soccer, baseball and softball, versus Allen's titles in football and boys soccer. But Allen checks plenty of boxes elsewhere with district titles won in team tennis, wrestling, track and field, and girls swimming. Prosper landed two others in cross country.
In terms of how that success translated to the postseason, Prosper advanced at least three rounds deep in in volleyball, football and baseball. Allen, on the other hand, did the same in football, boys soccer, girls soccer, softball and team tennis.
Prosper's girls cross country team took home some hardware thanks to a second-place team finish at state, while Allen's boys and girls wrestling teams swept the 6A state meet for the second consecutive season.
It's never an easy call, considering the pedigrees of both programs, but Allen gets the nod here.
2. Which sport best showcased the depth of 5-6A in 2021-22?
David Wolman: When former North Garland coach Joe Castillo met with Little Elm ISD assistant athletic director Kendrick Brown this spring to discuss the job opening for Lobos head football coach, Brown told Castillo that 5-6A is "like the SEC of football."
District 5-6A left little doubt as to why it's one of the most talent-rich conferences in the state last fall. Of the four teams that qualified for the postseason, three made it to at least the fourth round, with Denton Guyer making its second appearance in the Class 6A Division II state championship game in the last three years.
Despite a change of the guard, Allen reached the 6A Div. I regional finals in Chad Morris' lone season as Eagles head coach.
Prosper put forth another strong campaign under sixth-year head coach Brandon Schmidt, who led the Eagles to the 6A Div. II regional finals — a game that Prosper led 14-3 at halftime before Guyer used a strong second half to rally for a 25-22 victory.
3. What lies ahead in 5-6A cross country in 2022?
David Wolman: Prosper has the potential to have multiple representatives on the medal stand at the Class 6A state meet.
The Lady Eagles are coming off a highly successful 2021 campaign, having placed second in the state. And while Prosper lost Oklahoma State signee and state runner-up Aubrey O'Connell to graduation — one of three seniors on last fall's state runner-up team — senior Shewaye Johnson is a serious contender for the individual state title. Johnson placed third overall as a junior.
The good news for Johnson, as well as the rest of the field, is that they will no longer have to worry about Flower Mound alum Natalie Cook. Cook beat her future college teammate O'Connell by almost one minute at the 2021 state meet.
Allen junior Mia McGlade put herself on the map after a strong sophomore season, one in which she was 37th overall in the UIL state meet.
On the boys' side, Prosper has the depth to be in the mix for a state title. The Eagles lose only one senior off last season's team that finished in eighth place in the Class 6A state meet.
The Eagles' dynamic duo of seniors Jack Johnston and Dawson Svoboda are fresh off placing 23rd and 32nd in the state, respectively, while seniors Diego Donald and Tyler Epps, as well as juniors Christopher Miller and Eli McWard, will provide great depth.
4. What did you enjoy most about covering 5-6A during the 2021-22 school year?
Matt Welch: All these years later, there's still something about a magical playoff run that's so much fun to watch unfold firsthand.
There are programs who perennially contend for state titles in a certain sport and others who catch lightning in a bottle at the right time and spark an improbable journey to state that conjures up all manner of storybook narratives and emotions within the community. I'll always have a soft spot for the latter.
Take this year's run by the McKinney boys basketball team, for example. The Lions endured the peaks and valleys of growing into a contender over the previous few years and built off those experiences to produce the program's first trip to the state tournament since 1928.
David Wolman: Little Elm's rise in its second year as a 6A program.
The Lady Lobos' softball team enjoyed one of the biggest turnarounds in the Metroplex this year. One year after Little Elm went 4-16, the Lady Lobos, led by first-year head coach Brent Achorn, used a potent offense to finish 13-13 and gave 6-6A champion Hebron all that it could handle in a one-game playoff in the bi-district round. Little Elm stormed out to a 5-0 first-inning lead, although Hebron rallied for a 9-7 victory.
The Lobo baseball team gave its fans quite the ride over the last two weeks of the season, winning its last three district games -- including a 4-3 win over Denton Guyer that jump-started that winning streak -- to force a one-game playoff against McKinney Boyd for the final playoff berth out of 5-6A.
Perhaps no team in 5-6A was as hot down the stretch as the Little Elm girls basketball team. The Lady Lobos won nine of their final 10 district games to capture second place and a second playoff appearance over a span of three years.
