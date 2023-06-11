The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2023-24 school year.
Allen, Prosper, Little Elm, McKinney and McKinney Boyd ran it back alongside Denton Guyer and Denton Braswell in District 5-6A, with upstart Prosper Rock Hill joining the mix in its first swim through Class 6A.
The result was another year of quality athletics from some of the most prominent programs in the state.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 5-6A’s eight schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2023-24 as part of its annual "Summer Questions" series.
1. Which 5-6A school had the most impressive athletics year in 2022-23?
Matt Welch: As was the case during the previous two school years in 5-6A, postseason berths were largely disseminated among Allen, Prosper, Denton Guyer and McKinney Boyd. That foursome accounted for all but seven of the 36 possible playoff spots across 5-6A's nine standings-based sports.
Of that lot, Allen qualified for the postseason in all nine sports versus seven appearances for both Prosper and Guyer. Allen captured three district titles along the way with first-place finishes in boys basketball, girls soccer and team tennis — a number matched by Guyer's trio of titles in football, baseball and softball, with Prosper adding league championships in volleyball and boys soccer.
Allen added additional 5-6A titles in girls swimming, boys track, spring tennis, boys wrestling and boys golf, while Prosper swept the district championships in cross country and also took the top spot in boys swimming and girls golf.
Guyer's postseason success is nothing to scoff at, recently finishing as 6A state runner-up in softball to cap a year that produced a state semifinal berth in football, a regional final appearance in baseball and a regional semifinal run in volleyball.
Meanwhile, Allen hoisted 6A state titles in wrestling for the 14th straight year on boys side and for the third year in a row for the girls, while also capturing a third-place team finish in the boys' 6A state track meet.
The UIL's annual Lone Star Cup competition follows a similar trajectory, with Allen ranking fourth as the only 5-6A high school to crack the top 25 in 6A.
Programs throughout Prosper, McKinney and Denton certainly have their say throughout the school year, but Allen's balance across all sports continues to stand out—as one might expect for the state's largest high school.
2. Which sport best showcased the depth of 5-6A in 2022-23?
David Wolman: Although Rock Hill is still in its infancy stages as a school—having opened its doors for the first time in 2020—the Blue Hawks have already experienced plenty of success in athletics, including on the wrestling mat.
Rock Hill moved up to 6A after the 2021-22 school year, but not before the Blue Hawks had two state placers in its final season in the state's second-highest classification. Xavier Jukes finished as the 5A state runner-up at 145 pounds and Brooke Wieczorek was fifth at 119.
This season, Rock Hill had a successful inaugural season in 6A with six wrestlers placing in the top six of their respective weight class at the state tournament. Wieczorek made a return trip to the medal stand after taking fifth at 126. Haby Adeogun had the highest finish of all the Blue Hawks, taking fourth at 165. Isaac Gibbs (132), Masyn Marble (190), Hadyn Stine (girls 138) and Audrey Walker (132) captured sixth place.
And to no one's surprise, Allen extended their prolific UIL championship streak to 14 consecutive years on the boys side, warding off a game effort from second-place Arlington Martin at the Berry Center in Cypress. Allen was just 1.5 points ahead of the Warriors heading into the second day of the meet but managed to come away with a 16-point edge in the final standings, 181-165.
The Lady Eagles, meanwhile, captured their third straight state title but had some company in doing so after tying with El Paso Eastwood for first place in the girls' standings with 67.5 points.
Allen's dominance showed as 10 Eagles or Lady Eagles placed in the top three of their weight class, including four individual state champions. Kelby Bernard (120), Caden Brown (144) and Ryan Nichols (215) all captured first place on the boys side, while on the girls side, Jasmine Robinson conquered state for the third consecutive season with a first-place finish at 152.
Little Elm's Emily Pedro became the second state placer in program history, becoming the first Lobo to wrestle in a state finals bout. She finished second at 126.
McKinney Boyd's Cameron Girard enjoyed a breakthrough season, capturing second place in 6A at 165.
3. What was the biggest surprise from the first year of this 5-6A grouping?
Matt Welch: One of the most contentious playoff races in 5-6A came on the basketball court, where the boys' standings ebbed and flowed seemingly every Tuesday and Friday and as many as seven teams were in playoff contention for the majority of the district schedule.
Whereas Allen did its part to distance from the pack early on en route to a 13-1 record, a second-place finish from McKinney is quite the achievement given the turnover that program endured from the previous season.
The Lions submitted their best year ever in 2021-22, advancing all the way to the Class 6A state championship game. But three starters from that team graduated and two others transferred, practically putting McKinney back at square one to begin the 2022-23 season.
Despite a wealth of newcomers contributing at the varsity level, the Lions managed a 9-5 run through 5-6A, including a four-game win streak to close out the regular season. Program cornerstones like Ja'Kobe Walter, Alex Anamekwe and Jacovey Campbell gave way to the next wave of star players at McKinney, with rising seniors Malek Archie and Quintel Wilson among those who helped steady the ship.
The Lions qualified for the playoffs for the ninth time in the past 10 years, which also speaks to the culture developed not only by McKinney hoopers from years past, but by longtime head coach Wes Watson and his staff.
4. What did we enjoy most about covering this year in 5-6A?
Matt Welch: One of the perks in covering a high school athletics program over the course of several years is getting a sense of the year-to-year journey that those teams endure in their development.
So after watching a group like Prosper football finish on the doorstep of a state semifinal appearance for three consecutive seasons, it definitely added to the moment when seeing that group break through last season.
The Eagles got over the hump in fitting fashion, riding another shutdown performance from their defense alongside a handful of timely strikes on offense for a 24-13 victory over Lewisville on Dec. 3. Prosper qualified for the state semifinals for the first time since 2008, as a result.
David Wolman: After the Little Elm girls basketball team lost to Plano in bi-district during the 2022 6A playoffs, the Lady Lobos treated the loss as unfinished business.
That setback fueled the best season in program history.
Little Elm accomplished its first goal by defeating Allen on its home court on Feb. 7, clinching the first district title for the Lady Lobos in 21 years.
That was only the start of great things to come for Little Elm. The Lady Lobos proceeded to win four consecutive playoff games, which included a 3-point barrage in the fourth quarter of a 65-52 victory against 6-6A champion Hebron in the regional quarterfinals. The Lady Lobos finished as a regional finalist, battling Coppell until the game's final seconds.
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.