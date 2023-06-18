The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2023-24 school year.
Allen, Prosper, Little Elm, McKinney and McKinney Boyd ran it back alongside Denton Guyer and Denton Braswell in District 5-6A, with upstart Prosper Rock Hill joining the mix in its first swim through Class 6A.
The result was another year of quality athletics from some of the most prominent programs in the state.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 5-6A’s eight schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2023-24 as part of its annual "Summer Questions" series.
1. Pound-for-pound, what was the best overall team in 5-6A during the 2022-23 school year?
David Wolman: When Keith Medford opened the Denton Guyer softball program in 2006, the Lady Wildcats went 4-18 in their inaugural season and Medford struggled to find players.
All of the hardships that Guyer faced in its infancy have vanquished. The Lady Wildcats has since become one of the best softball teams in the nation. Guyer has posted four seasons with at least 20 wins since 2013 and had four seasons with at least 10 district wins.
The 2023 season proved to be the best in program history. Led by a potent offense that averaged 8.8 runs per game, Guyer started 35-0, won the 5-6A crown with a 14-0 record and made it to the state tournament for just the second time and first since 2010. The Lady Wildcats' quest of winning their first state title fell just short in a 4-2 loss to Pearland in the Class 6A state title game.
Perhaps the biggest source of offense for a Guyer team that was stacked with talent was second baseman Kaylynn Jones. In her first season at Guyer, the Oregon pledge hit .554, leading the Lady Wildcats in hits (67), runs (60), triples (12) and stolen bases (24) and ranking second on the team in RBIs (46).
2. What lies ahead in 5-6A cross country next fall?
Matt Welch: The other seven programs in 5-6A played a lengthy game of catch-up behind Prosper during cross country season. For the second straight year, the Eagles swept the 5-6A team titles.
The Prosper boys went on to earn third at regionals and eighth at state but have graduated three of the top five runners from that group, including the one-two punch of Jack Johnston and Dawson Svoboda that anchored the lineup for multiple years. Rising senior Max Miller took third overall at last year's district meet and rising senior Layne Sheely turned in a breakout spring in track.
The Lady Eagles were hit by graduation as well, as Shewaye Johnson heads to Texas A&M to begin her college career. Johnson placed eighth at last year's state meet. With her departure, rising junior Reagan Reed is a name to watch after earning third place at district with a personal-record time of 18:22.3.
Prosper should expect some stiff competition in the team standings, particularly on the girls side after outlasting rival Rock Hill by just six points, 42-48, at last year's district meet. The Lady Blue Hawks will have an experience edge heading into the fall after racing with no seniors in their 2022 postseason lineup. Rising seniors Lauren Polk and Alexia Callahan, plus rising junior Katelyn Wichar, all cracked the top 10 at the district meet.
Just as Prosper ISD figures to impress in the team standings, Denton Braswell has the top two cross country runners in 5-6A and that could be the case for some time. Rising sophomore Macy Wingard won the district title last year as a freshman after besting Johnson by 36 seconds, while rising junior Aleksandr Acuna outlasted the field by 14 seconds.
3. How did Prosper Rock Hill fare in its first year as a Class 6A program?
Matt Welch: Prosper ISD's second high school is still in its infancy, recently concluding just its third year of high school athletics.
Rock Hill's stay in 5A was short-lived as its enrollment ballooned from 1,798 to 2,500, according to the UIL's alignment figures, and as was the case for district bunkmates Little Elm and Denton Braswell—both of whom made a similar jump in classification not too long ago—the Blue Hawks endured some ups and downs throughout their first year in 6A.
Rock Hill shined in the non-standings-based sports, including a district championship for its girls track team followed by individual state titles for star jumper and rising senior Skylynn Townsend. The Lady Blue Hawks also placed sixth as a team at the state wrestling meet, while rising senior Luke Sitz won a state title in 1-meter diving, and rising junior Blake Anderson advanced to the state semifinals in boys singles during the spring tennis season.
Rock Hill met a bit more resistance opposite one of the area's most talent-rich districts elsewhere, however. Despite being in contention late into the season in both baseball and softball, the Blue Hawks fell short of qualifying for the postseason in any of 5-6A's nine standings-based sports.
4. What were a couple of the best district games played in 6-6A during the 2022-23 school year?
Matt Welch: Even in defeat, McKinney showed it was ready to swing with the heavyweights in 5-6A football on Oct. 14. The Lions fell short in their bid to hand Allen just its second-ever home loss to an in-state opponent in a 31-28 ballgame that featured six lead changes—the last of which came with 5:10 remaining in the fourth quarter on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Mike Hawkins to Davon Mitchell.
McKinney put itself in position to level a counterpunch, advancing inside the Allen 30-yard line on its ensuing drive before a fourth-and-8 from alum Keldric Luster was stopped 3 yards short of the first down.
Hawkins passed for two touchdowns in the win, while Kayvion Sibley totaled three trips to the end zone. Alum Dylan Brown had a big night for McKinney, logging 119 receiving yards.
David Wolman: For the first time in 21 years, the Little Elm girls basketball team was crowned as outright district champions. In clinching that title, Little Elm received 46 points from sisters Amarachi and Shiloh Kimpson to pull away from Allen in the fourth quarter to earn a 69-53 victory on Feb. 7.
Despite the final score showing that Little Elm had won by 16 points, Allen didn't go down without a fight. The Lady Eagles rode a strong effort on the offensive glass to keep it a close game through the first three quarters. Junior Aryn Roberts made a layup with 4:47 remaining in the ballgame to reduce Allen's deficit to 53-46, but Little Elm finished on a 16-7 run.
