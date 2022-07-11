The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2022-23 school year.
For many, that’ll mean making the move to a new district. Schools like Allen, Prosper, Little Elm, McKinney Boyd and McKinney, however, will share the same district for at least two more years.
The UIL's biennial realignment dealt those five high schools a similar district make-up, again slotted into 5-6A alongside Denton Guyer and Denton Braswell while also welcoming upstart Prosper Rock Hill to Class 6A.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 5-6A’s seven schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2022-23.
1. How did realignment impact Region I heading into the 2022-23 school year?
Matt Welch: There will be plenty of familiarity within districts like 5-6A and 6-6A over the next two years, as the UIL opted to keep those conferences entirely intact while adding Prosper Rock Hill to 5-6A.
As those teams navigate the postseason, there will be a lot of familiar faces — and one particularly significant newcomer — lurking in Region I.
Retaining the same teams in 5-6A and 6-6A means another murderer's row of first-round playoff games between the two powerhouse districts. During just the 2021-22 school year, that bi-district series produced five instances where a district champion lost in the first round.
Beyond that, Region I still includes the always-tough 4-6A district with Southlake Carroll and Keller ISD, as well as Arlington ISD and Grand Prairie ISD over in 8-6A.
The biggest addition, however, is the return of Highland Park to Class 6A. The Scots will compete in 7-6A alongside Richardson ISD, Irving ISD and Jesuit.
Highland Park annually sports one of the state's most well-rounded athletics programs, evidenced by recently winning its third consecutive UIL Lone Star Cup and 13th overall — more than any other high school in UIL history — and figures to present a sizable roadblock in numerous sports come playoff time.
2. What lies ahead in 5-6A's golf landscape for the 2022-23 school year?
David Wolman: As a refresher, McKinney Boyd is the reigning boys' champion after the Broncos used a strong first day on the links to capture the 5-6A title by 14 strokes over runner-up Denton Guyer, while on the girls' side, the Lady Wildcats won in runaway fashion, defeating second-place Allen by 24 strokes.
Three Boyd golfers finished in the top 10, led by a first-place tie that featured Hunter Millsap. Boyd should again be one of the favorites, as joining Millsap will be fellow senior Cole Waymire, who finished in a three-way tie for third place.
Prosper sophomore LT Harris had a breakout freshman season, capped off with a tie for third place with Allen senior Jack Denton at the district tournament.
On the girls' side, Allen is fresh off qualifying for the region tournament for the first time since 2017. The Lady Eagles will return seniors Natalie Quintana, Maddie Wong, Abigail Inocian and junior Diya Reddy -- all of whom placed in the top 10 at the 5-6A tournament.
Prosper junior Sydney Kincade will look to earn another berth in the regional tournament after she won in a playoff at this year's district tournament. McKinney junior Cameron Frazier also earned a top-10 finish at the 5-6A tournament.
Guyer is one of the early favorites to repeat as district champion. Senior Carley Button and alum Madison Baer both shot 149 to finish in a tie for first place at this year's tournament, with Baer defeating Button in a four-hole playoff. Also returning for the Lady Wildcats is senior Cassidy Kuiper, who tied for third in the same event.
3. Which 5-6A team(s) was hit hardest by graduation from the 2020-21 school year?
Matt Welch: It was indeed a historic year for the McKinney boys basketball team, advancing to the state championship game for the first time in program history and finishing the 2021-22 season as state runners-up in Class 6A.
The catalyst for the Lions' special run was a core of players that had been intact for three seasons, but that continuity eventually comes at a cost. McKinney graduated three starters from its star-studded lineup with Alex Anamekwe, Thatcher McClure and Devin Vincent all moving on to begin their college careers.
On top of that, five-star guard and Star Local Media all-area MVP Ja'Kobe Walter will finish his high school career elsewhere after opting to transfer to nationally ranked Link Academy (Mo.), which currently leaves talented point guard Jacovey Campbell as the Lions' lone projected returning starter for next season.
And although the competitive climate of 5-6A football kept this team out of the playoffs, Little Elm football still sported a loaded senior class. Of the 17 Lobos who earned a spot on the all-district team, 14 were seniors, including Offensive MVP John Mateer and blue-chip cornerbacks Terrance Brooks and Keyshon Mills.
Next season, Little Elm will be breaking in both a new head coach in Joe Castillo and a plethora of new starters on both sides of the ball.
4. By contrast, which 5-6A team(s) is impacted the least by graduation heading into the 2021-22 school year?
David Wolman:One of the hottest teams in the final month of the regular season, the Little Elm girls basketball team won 11 of their final 12 games to earn second place in 5-6A.
Although the Lady Lobos lost three key players in Aniya Cramer, Tahlia Bienemy and Haleigh Petrasic, who averaged more than nine points per game, Little Elm has a solid core returning for the 2022-23 season, ready to help build a strong finish to this year.
Senior guard Amarachi Kimpson, a UNLV commit, has been one of the best players in the area since coming onto the scene as a freshman. A three-year starter, Kimpson has earned a district superlative every year, having reached the summit her junior season when she was named the district MVP after averaging 22 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game.
Her sister, sophomore guard Shiloh Kimpson, finished second on the team in scoring at 9.7 points as a freshman. Fellow sophomore Raniyah Hunt is instant offense off the bench.
Junior Madison Martin is Little Elm's vocal leader, and she is also a threat to score, having averaged six points as a sophomore. Junior forward Avery Brown is expected to be a big contributor after she was limited to three games as a sophomore due to injury, while senior Aubrey Metzger will provide a reliable post presence and junior Kaili Schmidt is a proven guard.
