The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2023-24 school year.
Allen, Prosper, Little Elm, McKinney and McKinney Boyd ran it back alongside Denton Guyer and Denton Braswell in District 5-6A, with upstart Prosper Rock Hill joining the mix in its first swim through Class 6A.
The result was another year of quality athletics from some of the most prominent programs in the state.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 5-6A’s eight schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2023-24 as part of its annual "Summer Questions" series.
1. Of the defending district champions in the nine bracket sports, how many are likely to repeat in 2023-24?
Matt Welch: The district's prolific trio of Allen, Prosper and Guyer combined to win eight of the nine 5-6A titles in the bracket sports (volleyball, football, boys basketball, girls basketball, boys soccer, girls soccer, baseball, softball and team tennis), with the Little Elm girls hoisting a conference title on the basketball court for the first time ever.
Two that immediately jump out as decided favorites to repeat are the Guyer softball and Allen tennis teams. The Lady Wildcats' 2024 class is as strong as any in the state, led by second baseman Kaylynn Jones, and phenom pitcher Finley Montgomery could be even better as a sophomore after carrying a 21-0 record into this year's state tournament.
The Eagles are without peer on the 5-6A tennis courts, authoring one blowout after another in their three seasons in this district. While Allen has plenty of talent to replace from graduation on the boys side, their track record against the 5-6A is too overwhelming to bank on a changing of the guard this fall.
Other defending district champions include Guyer football, Prosper volleyball, Allen boys basketball, Allen girls soccer, Prosper boys soccer and Guyer baseball. Of that lot, I feel best about Prosper volleyball and Allen boys basketball's chances at repeating — the Lady Eagles could return up to six of their top seven hitters from last season's regional finalist, and Allen's mix of size, talent and continuity will make them tough to unseat atop the 5-6A hardwood.
2. What are some of the notable coaching performances within 5-6A from the 2022-23 school year?
Matt Welch: Although playoff berths were tough to come by beyond Allen, Prosper and Guyer, a trio of first-year head coaches in McKinney ISD found their share of success within the district.
Kyle Lintelman led the McKinney Boyd boys basketball team to just its second-ever postseason appearance. The Broncos went 8-6 in 5-6A play in their first year under Lintelman, winning as many district games as they had the previous three seasons combined.
Meanwhile, Elias Ramos helped steady the ship for a Boyd girls soccer team that has annually stacked up among the area's best. The Lady Broncos backed it up in the playoffs too, knocking off three teams ranked in the state's top 15 to advance to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2011.
Elsewhere on the pitch, first-year head coach Matt Ellis helped lead the McKinney boys to the postseason for the first time since 2019. The Lions looked the part along the way, knocking off eventual state semifinalist Allen and then giving 6-6A champion Hebron all it could handle in a 2-1 loss in the bi-district round.
And while these two are far from rookies on the sidelines, McKinney head boys basketball coach Wes Watson led the Lions to a second-place finish in 5-6A despite losing all five starters from the team's 2022 state finalist squad, and Marcus Shavers helped coach the McKinney football team to a historic year with its first regional semifinal appearance in 30 years.
3. What lies ahead in the 5-6A wrestling landscape?
David Wolman: Allen continued its historic run in wrestling this past winter by capturing its 14th consecutive state title, and the Lady Eagles tied with El Paso Eastwood to earn at least a share of the Class 6A state title for the third consecutive year.
Don't expect much time to change, especially on the boys' side.
The Eagles are slated to return eight state qualifiers, six of whom were state placers. Junior Kelby Bernard won the 120-pound state title earlier this year, while senior Gabe Romans is fresh off a third-place finish at 126. Senior Joseph Liescheski (138), junior Warren Smith (165) and sophomore Aiden Cooley (190) also wrestled to bronze at state in Cypress. Sophomore Jair Jackson-Bey capped off his freshman season with a fifth-place finish at 132.
As for the Lady Eagles, senior Jasmine Robinson seeks to cap off one of the most storied high school wrestling careers in history with a fourth consecutive state title and will look to help lead Allen to a fourth consecutive state title in the process. Sophomore Grace Romans, who placed third at 100 pounds as a freshman, Ester Peters, who took third place at 235 her junior year, as well as fellow returning state qualifiers and seniors Cheyenne Kellison and Laylla Liles, are crucial depth pieces for the Lady Eagles.
After an illness forced Little Elm senior Emily Pedro to withdraw from state during her first match at state two years ago, she came back with a vengeance this year and went 30-1 with a state runner-up finish at 126 pounds.
McKinney Boyd senior Cameron Girard will look to follow up on a breakout season in which he won 48 matches and finished as the state runner-up at 165.
Prosper Rock Hill opened its doors for the first time in 2020, but the Blue Hawks have already asserted itself as a force to be reckoned with. Junior Haby Adeogun, who wrestled to fourth place in Class 6A at 165 pounds as a sophomore, and junior Hadyn Stine, who captured sixth at 138, are fresh off earning spots on the medal stand at the state tournament. They are two of four returning state qualifiers for the Blue Hawks, along with senior Asher James and sophomore Lillian Jukes.
Prosper is expected to be led by juniors Amanda Dahl (120) and Sydney Beaumont (152), both of whom wrestled in the state tournament earlier this year.
4. What is one team that missed the playoffs in the 2022-23 that will make the playoffs in 2023-24?
Matt Welch: The transition to 6A brought upon its share of ups and downs for the Rock Hill softball team one year removed from its state semifinal run in 5A. The Lady Blue Hawks went just 6-8 in their first year in 5-6A, dropping five of their final six games to finish fifth overall in the district.
Rock Hill was one of just three teams in the district to eclipse 100 runs throughout its 5-6A schedule and plenty of that firepower is projected to return for the 2024 season under new head coach Alicia Hayes.
By a similar accord, the Lady Blue Hawks surrendered the third-most runs of any team in 5-6A. If the program can shore up its pitching and defense next spring, a return to the playoffs could very well be on the horizon.
David Wolman: Last season, the Prosper boys basketball team asserted itself as a contender for the district title after winning five of their first seven 5-6A contests. However, the Eagles went 2-5 down the stretch and missed qualifying for the playoffs by one win, though those two wins came against district champion Allen and third-place McKinney Boyd.
With senior forward Jaxson Ford returning for Prosper, the Eagles should have a great chance to atone for that late-season slide. Ford is the reigning 5-6A defensive player of the year after averaging a double-double with 14.4 points and 12.5 rebounds while also recording 3.2 blocks per game.
Get Allen American news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.