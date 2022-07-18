The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case as teams around the state begin preparations for the 2022-23 school year.
For many, that’ll mean making the move to a new district. Schools like Allen, Prosper, Little Elm, McKinney Boyd and McKinney, however, will share the same district for at least two more years.
The UIL's biennial realignment dealt those five high schools a similar district make-up, again slotted into 5-6A alongside Denton Guyer and Denton Braswell while also welcoming upstart Prosper Rock Hill to Class 6A.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 5-6A’s seven schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2022-23.
1. Who is the preliminary favorite in 5-6A volleyball?
David Wolman: Last year, Prosper made it to the regional quarterfinals as a No. 4 seed, jump-started by a 3-1 comeback win over 6-6A champion Flower Mound in a bi-district playoff. Early on, it appeared that the Lady Jaguars were going to win in a rout. The Lady Jaguars won the first set 25-12, but the Lady Eagles rallied with a 28-26 win in the second set, a 25-23 victory in set No. 3 and a 25-22 win in set No. 4 to close out the win.
With skilled players all over the court returning for Prosper, that bodes well for not only a run at the 5-6A title, but also another long playoff run.
Junior Ayden Ames, a Nebraska commit, made an immediate impact in her first season with the program last year after she transferred from California, logging a whopping 455 kills, and she will be surrounded by a plethora of hitters. Joining her will be senior Ella Chaney, who recorded 306 kills and 68 blocks and junior Sydney Thornton. Setter Callie Kieffer will run the offense for the Lady Eagles.
Denton Guyer poses the biggest threat to Prosper. After all, the Lady Wildcats defeated the Lady Eagles twice last season on their way to capturing the district title. Senior outside hitter Kyndal Stowers, a Baylor commit, has the ability to take over a match.
However, the biggest question coming into this season for the Lady Wildcats is who will complement Stowers on the front row.
Gone from last year's team to graduation are a combined 595 kills and 230 blocks between London Hunt, Reagan Nash and Gracey Campbell. Head coach Leslie Jackson will look to junior Lauren Schneider to provide another source of offense for the Lady Wildcats. Last year, Schneider finished with 157 kills and 31 blocks.
2. Who are the early MVP candidates in 5-6A volleyball?
Matt Welch: All 5-6A MVP considerations rightfully start with Stowers, who enters her senior season entrenched as the centerpiece of Guyer's attack and as one of the most imposing hitters in the entire state.
Named district MVP last season and fueling the Lady Wildcats' run to a 5-6A championship, Stowers tallied a staggering 533 kills, 516 digs and 49 blocks as a junior. So long as the Baylor commit is on the court, it'll take a remarkable season elsewhere in the district to wrest the 5-6A MVP from her control.
One name to keep an eye on, however, is Prosper's Ayden Ames, who had a strong first year with the Lady Eagles. The 5-6A newcomer of the year and a Star Local Media all-area selection, Ames posted 455 kills, 46 aces, 68 blocks and 139 digs as a sophomore.
With two seasons of high school volleyball to go, Ames likely isn't done improving and should factor into the all-district superlative conversation in some capacity this fall.
3. What lies ahead in the 5-6A track and field landscape?
Matt Welch: Allen swept the district track championships last spring, more than doubling up the second-place team finisher on the boys side. The Eagles typically sport the depth to contribute in the postseason across such a wide range of events to where they'll almost always be in contention in this district.
Returning several athletes with state meet experience under their belts never hurts either, and Allen can look to runners like Sidney Green, a bronze medalist in the 300-meter hurdles, and Jonathan Simms, who ran in two state races as a freshman, to lead the charge next year.
Prosper's boys and girls teams both took second at the district meet and should be formidable once again. The program came away with some hardware at the state meet after a win in the 400 by Lauren Lewis and a bronze for long jumper Kayla Watson, which should complement a strong distance-running contingent headlined by Shewaye Johnson, Jack Johnston and Dawson Svoboda.
4. What are a few of the most intriguing bi-district matchups to look forward to in 2022-23?
David Wolman: One of the more fascinating storylines in all of sports is a coach leading his or her team against the high school and coach that they played for. That could very well be the case next spring should Prosper and Flower Mound meet in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Flower Mound alum Ali Baird was named Prosper head softball coach on May 24. The Lady Eagles were undefeated district champions this spring and have a conference mark of 22-2 over the last two years as well as an overall mark of 56-11-2 since the start of 2021. But there is the possibility that she could face Flower Mound co-head coach Mark Larriba, who coached Baird in high school.
Aside from the coaching battle, Prosper and Flower Mound have history. During the 2021 season, the Lady Jaguars and Lady Eagles met in the regional final, with Flower Mound pounding out 24 runs in a two-game sweep of Prosper, on its way to finishing as a state semifinalist.
But when it comes to non-district rivalries, one of the best ones in the Dallas area is between the Guyer and Hebron volleyball teams. Last year, the Lady Wildcats and Lady Hawks accounted for one of the season's more memorable matches. Hebron rallied for a thrilling 23-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 16-14 victory in a bi-district playoff. The Lady Hawks went 2-0 versus the Lady Wildcats in 2021. Hebron, which earned the No. 4 seed out of 6-6A, finished as a regional semifinalist.
Guyer and Hebron have met three times in the playoffs, dating back to 2017. The Lady Wildcats won 3-1 in 2019. Two years prior, the Lady Hawks won in four sets on their way to winning the 6A state title.
