For most of the area's high school football teams, this week marked the final leg of the preseason as programs look to iron things out in advance of the bye week or, in some cases, jumping straight into district play.
There are no absolutes during the preseason—the version of a team you see in late-August will almost certainly be different come October—but here are a few things that have jumped out throughout the first couple weeks of game coverage.
Baptism by fire
Allen entered Friday's preseason finale against Arlington Martin in unfamiliar territory, looking to avoid an 0-3 start to the season.
Losses to DeSoto and CE King have the Eagles winless through two games for the first time since the late-1990s. Both opponents triggered an avalanche, with DeSoto stringing together 30 points over a 22-minute stretch and King blindsiding Allen with a 28-point third quarter.
Opposing quarterbacks completed 70% of their passes in those ballgames, doing so on 11.8 yards per game. Allen found some early success on the ground against King, only for the Panthers to stifle that approach more often than not over the final three quarters while generating a persistent pass rush on quarterback Brady Bricker.
It's uncharted waters for Allen as they soldier through some early growing pains, but the schedule lines up to where the Eagles will be afforded time to iron things out before drawing one of 5-6A's three state-ranked programs.
Three district games and a bye week preface the three-game gauntlet of McKinney, Denton Guyer and Prosper in consecutive weeks, which begins on Oct. 13.
Running wild
Celina is one of the most storied programs in all of Texas high school football, but even by the Bobcats' lofty standards, last Friday's 77-41 win over Bishop Lynch was a performance unlike any they've produced in a long time.
Celina battered the Friars to the tune of 600 rushing yards, including career nights from both junior Harrison Williams (24 carries, 326 yards, three touchdowns) and sophomore Logan Gutierrez (26 carries, 244 yards, six total TDs). Between the Bobcats' top two rushers, Celina averaged nearly 12 yards per carry.
Football games with 77 points on scored 11 touchdowns are hard enough to come by—although there were a few seasons with a missing score here and there, I was able to track down a 78-0 win for Celina all the way back in 1974—but Friday's win was a continuation of an identity hatched during the team's two scrimmages on centering their offense around the run game and a brutish offensive line.
Williams and Gutierrez have had more than enough room to operate so far, and with a key game looming against Anna, Celina surely hopes there's more ahead.
Getting up to speed
With a new coaching staff comes change, and make no mistake about it: Plano, at least on the offensive side of the ball, has a much different look this season.
First-year head coach Cody White made as much known throughout the offseason, implementing an up-tempo offense predicated on a vertical passing attack and a gap scheme run base.
It's definitely a new wrinkle compared to Plano teams of the past, and the team's 33-7 blowout of Keller Central on Aug. 31 provided an early glimpse into the new-look Wildcats.
The tempo is no doubt faster than anything I've seen in 14-plus seasons covering Plano. The team's aggression in attacking Central downfield through the air stood out as well, with senior quarterback Jack Thomason racking up 325 yards and four touchdowns on 15-of-22 passing—good for an average of nearly 15 yards per completion.
The Wildcats have endured two extremes to begin the season, unable to keep pace with state-ranked Trophy Club Byron Nelsonand having their way with a Central team that went just 1-9 last year.
The competition should level out in a hurry once 6-6A play begins, however. Keep an eye on Plano's district opener on Sept. 22 against an improved Plano East team.
Backup plan
Hopes are high for what McKinney could accomplish this season, but it hasn't taken long for the Lions' depth in one area to be tested.
Impressive as the Lions looked in holding off powerhouse Longview for a 23-21 victory in their opener, it came at a cost with injuries suffered by star seniors Bryan Jackson, Makhi Frazier and junior Zay Gentry.
Jackson (elbow) and Frazier (ankle) also happen to be McKinney's top two options at running back, creating quite the ripple effect at the position. Both are expected to return this season, and the Lions' rushing attack remained stout in accruing 241 yards on 5.6 yards per carry in a 35-14 win over Richardson Berkner.
As McKinney searches for players to step up in the backfield, junior Jacoby Propes and senior Godspower Nwawuihe impressed against the Rams. Propes logged 108 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 carries against Berkner, with Nwawuihe chipping in 63 and two total scores. Nwawuihe, a transfer from North Garland, built off a stout showing the week prior against Longview where he found the end zone twice.
The Lions' passing attack is still finding its footing with just 145 yards through two games, so those contributions in the run game loom large as McKinney awaits the return of its two star rushers.
