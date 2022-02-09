LEWISVILLE -- The groundwork laid during the district phase of the high school swimming postseason carried over into Tuesday's Region II-6A meet, with all comers vying for a handful of spots in the Class 6A state championships next week.
Much like in the 7-6A meet on Jan. 21-22, the Plano West and Prosper boys waged another tug-of-war en route to finishing in the top three of the team standings at regionals, while the Allen and Flower Mound girls continued their run of excellence by sending numerous swimmers to state.
And of course, there was the seemingly annual tradition of everyone in Region II-6A playing catch-up to Southlake Carroll, which overwhelmed the field for another pair of regional championships. The Lady Dragons accrued 531.5 points to finish ahead of second-place Allen (287) and third-place Flower Mound (242), and the Carroll boys totaled 430 points to outlast both West (219) and Prosper (183).
Those programs, and plenty of others on site from the Lewisville ISD Westside Aquatic Center, will be represented in Austin on Feb. 18-19 at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, for the 6A state meet. The top two finishers in each regional race automatically qualified for state, plus the next eight fastest regional times.
Count the West boys among the teams that scored a healthy turnout for the state meet, qualifying student-athletes in five events on Tuesday. The Wolves set the tone for a productive afternoon behind a resounding performance in the 200-yard medley relay to kick off the meet, finishing nearly four seconds ahead of the field as Theodore Chen, Watson Nguyen, Josemaria Romero and Kai Joshi teamed up to clock a 1:30.86.
That same group shined in the 200 freestyle relay, placing second with a 1:25.16, while Romero added second-place swims in the 50 freestyle (20.89) and 100 butterfly (49.72), and Nguyen took the top spot in the 100 breaststroke (55.42).
District rival Prosper wasn't far off that pace, picking up wins in two races and medaling silver in two others. Lane White accounted for three of his team's four state qualifications, finishing first in the 50 freestyle (20.52), second in the 100 freestyle (45.49) and swimming a leg on the second-place 400 freestyle relay (3:09.03) alongside Jacob Wimberly, Samuel Taylor and Kadence Griffin.
Wimberly came away with some gold of his own, winning the 100 butterfly (48.98).
Although regional wins were tough to come by on the girls side opposite a deep, talented Carroll squad, Flower Mound found some success by winning three races and tallying second in two others. Julia Wozniak will be busy in Austin, qualifying in four different events on Tuesday -- she won the 200 individual medley (1:59.57) and the 100 breaststroke (1:03.02), and she was part of the Lady Jaguars' second-place 200 medley relay (1:44.57) and 200 freestyle relay (1:36.12).
Both relays featured Halina Panczyszyn, who also won the 100 backstroke (55.30) to book her third trip to state in as many years on varsity.
Allen's girls team has plenty of experience heading back to state as well. The Lady Eagles scored a trio of second-place finishes on Tuesday, including silver medals for Natalie Tang in the 100 butterfly (56.71) and Catriona Gilmore in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.17). Those two then teamed with Karoline Reeves and Sophia Ware to take second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:32.31).
The Plano East boys will also have a couple familiar faces in Austin. Gio Linscheer scored a win in the 500 freestyle at 4:23.46 and added a second-place swim in the 200 IM (1:48.86). Teammate Maguire Sheppard qualified in the 100 backstroke, finishing second with a 49.82.
Coppell's Katelyn Jost showcased her long-distance swimming skills with a gold medal in the 500 freestyle (5:00.99), while teammate Sean Li came through for the Cowboys with a second-place swim in the 100 breaststroke at 5:00.99.
Marcus lorded over the region's diving slate, which sends the top three finishers in the 1-meter competition to state. Sydney Rice qualified on the girls side with a second-place score of 439.10, while the Marauders posted a three-man sweep in the boys' dives. Paul Hong took first at 475.15 followed by teammates Nolan Chennault (443.15) and Teague Bates (440.35).
McKinney Boyd's Ariel Wang also came away from regionals with some hardware following a bounce-back performance Tuesday in the 200 IM. After placing fifth in the prelims on Monday, Wang rebounded to take second in the finals at 2:03.99 and automatically lock up a spot at state.
By placing second, Wang spared herself the waiting game that several other swimmers will endure in hopes of making the cut for the eight call-up times in each event. A handful of student-athletes positioned themselves to at least be on that radar by finishing third in their events on Tuesday -- a list of bronze medalists that includes the Allen girls 200 medley relay (1:45.55), the Flower Mound boys' 200 medley relay (1:35.64), Allen's Tang in the 200 freestyle (1:51.92), Flower Mound's Luke Garrett in the 200 freestyle (1:41.58), Allen's Gilmore in the 200 IM (2:05.28), Plano's Emma Hrasko in the 50 freestyle (23.53), West's Joshi in the 50 freestyle (21.12), Allen's Ware in the 100 butterfly (56.80), East's Sheppard in the 100 butterfly (49.95), Hrasko in the 100 freestyle (51.53), West's Megan Appel in the 500 freestyle (5:04.58), Allen's girls 200 freestyle relay (1:36.81), Prosper's boys 200 freestyle relay (1:25.20), Allen's Alex Boutin in the 100 backstroke (49.87), Flower Mound's Naomi Shah in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.33), Coppell's Nathan Lim in the 100 breaststroke (58.17), and the Marcus' girls 400 freestyle relay (3:36.37).
The UIL will announce all 6A state qualifiers later in the week.
