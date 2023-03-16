Femi Olaniyan

Allen senior Femi Olaniyan, right, was voted as co-MVP of District 5-6A.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

Between a three-team race for its girls district championship and a six-team logjam to decide a trio of playoff spots on the boys side, there was seldom a dull night on the 5-6A hardwood during the 2022-23 season.

When the dust settled, the Little Elm girls finished atop the standings before embarking on a run to the regional finals — the deepest postseason campaign in program history. The Lady Lobos outlasted stern challenges from Denton Braswell, Allen and even a resurgent McKinney group in their pursuit of the 5-6A title, whereas the Allen boys distanced from the field early on.

