The number of the district and a few of the teams within the conference may have changed, but the McKinney North girls basketball team's dominance on the hardwood was all too familiar.
The Lady Bulldogs ran the table in district play for the second straight season, parlaying that 12-0 record into the program's first trip to the regional finals since 2014. North's 12 district wins came by an average of more than 20 points, and the contributions to that effort spanned far and wide on the 13-5A all-district team.
For the second consecutive season, junior Kaelyn Hamilton was voted as a district MVP after leading the Lady Bulldogs in scoring at 19.3 points per game. Hamilton routinely stuffed the stat sheet, complementing that production with 6.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.4 steals per game.
Hamilton has received an all-district superlative honor all three years of her high school career so far, and the same goes for teammate and junior Ciara Harris. She was recognized as 13-5A's co-defensive player of the year — an accolade she also received as a freshman — after tallying per-game averages of 15.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 3.3 steals and 0.8 blocks as the spark for a defensive unit that allowed just 40.7 points per game on the season.
Head coach Veronica Hamilton was named coach of the year after leading the Lady Bulldogs to another unbeaten district campaign.
Lovejoy had plenty of recognition among its peers, including a superlative honor for junior Samantha Daniels as the district's co-sixth player of the year. Daniels led the Lady Leopards in both rebounds (3.9) and blocks per game (0.3), while also adding 3.6 points per game, to help the team qualify for a playoff spot.
The Lady Leopards posted a 6-6 record to tie for third place in 13-5A alongside Denison. Lovejoy did so under a first-year head coach in Travis Hallam and went on to total five selections between the all-district first and second teams.
Senior Samantha Basson was one of three Lady Leopards voted to the first team following a year where she led her team in scoring at 15.2 points per game to go along with 3.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 steals.
As Basson closes the book on her storied four-year run at Lovejoy, the program will look to players like sophomore Sidney Carr to stabilize the group in the years to come. Carr was voted 10-5A newcomer of the year as a freshman and built off that with an all-district first-team campaign of 6.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.
Senior Aaliyah Halstied also landed on the first team after leading Lovejoy in assists per game at 2.8 to go along with 2.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals.
Second-team picks for the Lady Leopards included junior Brinley Ludow and senior Shelby Tokarz. Ludlow and Tokarz finished third and fourth on the team in scoring with 4.9 and 4.3 points per game, respectively.
North sophomore Ryhan Balous, meanwhile, was the lone first-team pick from the district champions. Commandeering the backcourt alongside Hamilton, Balous impressed in her second varsity campaign to the tune of 9.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
Fellow sophomores Iyanna Malakasuka and Chloe Kostka earned spots on the all-district second team. Kostka chipped in 5.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game, while Malakasuka added 1.9 points and 1.1 rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs.
Kostka's sophomore campaign was limited to just 24 games due to injury — an absence that extended all through North's playoff run — and the team looked to freshman Tiyana Alexander to help fill that void. Alexander's contributions were pivotal, earning an all-district honorable mention after tallying 2.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game.
Alyssia Simmons, one of just four seniors on North's roster, also came away with an honorable mention after averaging 0.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.3 steals per game. Despite a reserve role, Simmons was also second on the team in charges taken for the season with seven.
