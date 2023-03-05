Lovejoy vs McKinney North

Lovejoy senior Sam Basson was voted to the all-district first team after leading her team in scoring.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

The number of the district and a few of the teams within the conference may have changed, but the McKinney North girls basketball team's dominance on the hardwood was all too familiar.

The Lady Bulldogs ran the table in district play for the second straight season, parlaying that 12-0 record into the program's first trip to the regional finals since 2014. North's 12 district wins came by an average of more than 20 points, and the contributions to that effort spanned far and wide on the 13-5A all-district team.

