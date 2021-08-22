For all the challenges that came with hiring a new head football coach during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lovejoy brushed aside adversity and turned in one of the great seasons in program history.
The Leopards ushered in the Chris Ross era with their first trip to the regional finals since 2011 and a sense of unfinished business after a double-digit fourth-quarter lead slipped away against eventual Class 5A Division II state champion Aledo.
Lovejoy won’t be sneaking up on anyone this season, entering the year ranked No. 3 in its classification. And although the Leopards garnered plenty of headlines for their high-flying offense last season, it’s the other side of the ball that shares a bit more experience leading into this year.
Lovejoy returns seven starters on defense, including a wealth of depth at linebacker. Ross is excited about the potential of that unit, led by senior Phillip Joest, a preseason all-state selection. He’ll be joined by junior Bennett Slaughter, senior Dillon Magee and sophomore Payton Pierce, a transfer from Allen who played for the state-ranked Eagles as a freshman (a rarity for the program).
Senior Trent Rucker looks to build off an all-district year in the Lovejoy secondary, while senior Brian Kotecki and sophomore Nicholas Perez are expected to anchor the defensive line.
Lovejoy graduated a wealth of production on offense, including one of the state’s top quarterback-receiver combos in Ralph Rucker and Reid Westervelt. Ross said quarterback isn’t a concern heading into the season, which speaks to the confidence the head coach has in either sophomore Alexander Hamilton or junior Brayden Hagle, who are both vying for the position.
Whoever emerges from that competition has an electric go-to target on the outside in junior Jaxson Lavender, while junior Kyle Parker is also expected to be featured in the Lovejoy receiving corps.
The Leopards should once again be solid at running back with senior Noah Naidoo and sophomore Matthew Mainord returning, but the biggest questions loom up front where Lovejoy graduated all five starters from last season’s offensive line.
