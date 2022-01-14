FRISCO -- For all the success the Rock Hill boys basketball team had denying Lovejoy junior Karson Templin any easy looks inside the paint during Friday's first half, that didn't stop the Leopards from feeding their 6-foot-7 big man the rest of the evening.
And as the battle for first place in District 10-5A wore on, Templin imposed his will down low against the Blue Hawks' frontcourt.
Templin scored 15 of his game-high 21 points in the second half, and Lovejoy managed enough stops late to eke out a 49-47 win over Rock Hill to take sole possession of the top spot in the district.
"It's a game we've had circled for a while. We know they're a great team and that coach (Shawn) Williams does a great job," said Kyle Herrema, Lovejoy head coach. "The first half of district, we have five road games and just two home games, so to come on the road and get one in an environment like this was great."
FINAL: Lovejoy 49, Prosper Rock Hill 47Fun battle for the top spot in 10-5A goes to @LovejoyHoops behind a huge 2nd half from big man Karson Templin, who double-doubled in the win. @RockHill_BB was game, rallying from a 9-point, 4th-quarter deficit to make it interesting late. pic.twitter.com/u6XmbulZZW— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) January 15, 2022
Friday marked the fourth of those conference road games, a stretch that the Leopards have handled well at 5-0 in district. Rock Hill, which carried an unbeaten 10-5A record of its own into the night before falling to 4-1, was the first team in the conference to play Lovejoy to within single digits.
Herrema didn't expect any less, despite a hot start for his team. The Leopards pounced for a 12-0 run during the first quarter to build a 17-5 advantage fueled by the kind of up-tempo, balanced offense that has become commonplace for the state's No. 19-ranked team in Class 5A.
Rock Hill was game, however, limiting Lovejoy to just four points in the second quarter and shaving its deficit down to 21-18 at halftime.
"We really played well offensively and then defensively, if we hadn't give up some rebounds and loose balls we could have pushed that lead out a bit more," Herrema said. "But we were sloppy in that area and you've got to give credit to Rock Hill. They were aggressive on the glass and that made things rough for us for a bit."
The Blue Hawks' rim protection shined in that second stanza, including against Templin. Rock Hill juniors Clemente Dennis and Grant Jessen were up to the task of slowing the big man in the paint, but Templin got his licks in plenty during the third quarter.
Although the Blue Hawks took a brief lead at 25-24 following a transition layup by Jessen, Templin went on to score the first 11 points of the quarter for Lovejoy -- battering the Blue Hawks inside with an array of physical finishes out of the post.
Templin even worked a tidy high-low action with senior Pete Peabody in the closing moments of the third quarter, dumping a pass down low for a finish just before the buzzer to give Lovejoy a 38-35 advantage.
"I think some of it was that we just going directly at [Templin], which caused Rock Hill to collapse inside," Herrema said. "I think once we started running some secondary actions to where they're not just collapsed on him, it made things easier for us. But he's an amazing player and even if he's double-teamed he can still finish."
The Leopards led by as many as nine points in the fourth quarter, but shortcomings at the free-throw line, mixed with some timely baskets by Rock Hill, willed one more push by the Blue Hawks. Junior BJ Hooper pulled Rock Hill within one point at 48-47 with 27 seconds left, and the Leopards countered with a free throw by senior Taiden Conner for a 49-47 advantage just a few seconds later.
The Blue Hawks' ensuing shot at a game-tying or go-ahead basket fell short, however, and Lovejoy held on for the two-point win.
With Templin in command with 21 points, plus 11 rebounds and four blocks, Lovejoy also got 14 points from senior Jax Thompson and eight points from senior Kidus Getenet.
Rock Hill logged three double-digit scorers in the loss, led by 13 points from senior Anthony Williams and 12 apiece from Hooper and Jessen.
Lovejoy continues district play with a 7 p.m. Tuesday home bout against The Colony, while the Blue Hawks welcome Sherman that same time.
