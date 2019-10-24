MANSFIELD — With plenty of nervous pacing and hushed silence around the concourse of the Mansfield Lake Ridge tennis courts, Plano West and Round Rock Westwood anxiously hung on every point waged in the closing moments of Thursday’s regional semifinal bout.
Those emotions built up over the course of four hours of back-and-forth, high-quality tennis between two of the best programs in the state, and it wasn’t until all 19 matches were in the books that the Wolves, whose championship aspirations were dashed in this exact round of the postseason last year, could at last exhale.
As West’s Ethan Scribner slung a backhand shot that Westwood failed to send back over the net,, the Wolves erupted after clinching the final match point needed to rally past the defending Class 6A state champions, 10-9, and keep their state title hopes afloat.
“Last year, it was the same kind of match except we came up short in a couple of tiebreakers,” said Morgen Walker, West head coach. “Today, we still dropped some but we also came through and won some big points in some crucial situations. The kids battled hard and put themselves in position to win 10 matches. We had chances in a couple others, but I’ll take 10 wins and let’s get off the court and get ready for the next round.”
It was reversal of fortunes for the Wolves, who dropped a 10-7 decision to Westwood last year as the Warriors parlayed that victory into their first-ever state championship. West was nearly dealt a similar fate when trailing 9-7 with three matches to go, including on the No. 3 girls singles line between West’s Julia Lee and Westwood’s Jessica Lu where a three-set tiebreaker had the attention of nearly the entire crowd.
Lee held off a late push by Lu to win the decisive frame, 10-8, which sent the West faithful into a frenzy. Although the verdict only closed the deficit to 9-8 overall, the Wolves felt the damage had been done — already holding one-set leads in the other two matches in progress.
“That was huge,” Walker said of Lee’s win. “We felt really confident with how those last two matches were going that if we could just get one of those other three that we’d be in good shape and it worked out that way.”
Not long after, West’s Summer Shannon polished off a 6-3, 6-1 victory on the No. 6 girls line and Scribner helped the Wolves complete the comeback by winning his own bout on the No. 6 line in straight sets — ushering the West players onto the court for a postgame celebration over a Westwood squad that carried the state’s No. 1 ranking.
“We knew coming in that this was going to be a battle royale,” Walker said. “We had some coaches who came out here to watch this one just because of the teams involved. There were a lot of quality players on the court. It’s good stuff and this is why the kids play high school tennis — for matches like this.”
The nip-and-tuck battles between the Wolves and Warriors backed up that sentiment plenty on Thursday. Seven of the 19 matches needed a tiebreaker to declare a victor, with West narrowly gaining an edge in that equation, 4-3, including a pair of 10-6 third-set wins for Caden Moortgat and Arjun Kersten that helped steer momentum in West’s favor after a hot start to singles for the Warriors.
“Caden didn’t feel well today, but that just shows you the kind of kid he is. He was grinding away and really turned things around in the second set and closed hard in the tiebreaker,” Walker said. “Arjun was going up against a great player but came out and took charge early in that tiebreaker.”
With Elyssa Ducret also finding the win column for West, the two state-ranked powerhouses split the singles draw, 6-6, to break even after the Wolves built up a 4-3 lead in doubles competition.
Westwood stayed afloat by winning a pair of tiebreakers in doubles, but it was a three-set verdict won by Kersten and Scribner on the No. 2 line that aided West in maintaining momentum at the turn.
Ultimately, the win inched the Wolves one step closer to a return to the state tournament, with Thursday’s win setting up a high-leverage regional final a 9 a.m. Friday at Mansfield High School against longtime rival Allen. The Eagles, ranked one spot behind West in the Texas Tennis Coaches Association state rankings at No. 4 in 6A, held up their end of the bargain by dispatching of No. 5-ranked The Woodlands on Thursday, 10-5, to secure a fourth meeting between the two 9-6A titans.
Back in the regional finals for the third straight year, the Eagles rode a commanding 6-1 advantage in doubles past the Highlanders, which featured some timely tiebreaker wins for Allen -- including a victory by Elodie Richard and Macie Wu over what head coach Justin Quest called one of the better doubles teams in the state in The Woodlands' Avery Hilbig and Rachel Sam (3-6, 6-4, 10-8).
"There were so many important matches in doubles where we could have been up 4-3 or down 3-4," said Justin Quest, Allen head coach. "It was a good duel. We had to win three tough super tiebreakers. The score might make things look different, but it was a great match."
The Eagles packed up singles wins from Avery Zavala and Tejas Ram on the boys side, plus Grace Swenson and Jordan Mitchell in the girls draw to oust The Woodlands one year removed from scoring a narrow 10-9 victory over the Highlanders in the regional semis.
"We're a year more seasoned from where we we've been and what we've done," Quest said. "We were just hoping to be up after doubles and getting some of those clutch wins was a huge relief and gave us some breathing room in singles."
With three matchups already in the books this season, West holds a 2-1 edge over Allen, including another 10-9 verdict that came on Oct. 3 in the finals of the district tournament.
The fourth and final meeting will determine a berth at state.
“They understand what’s at stake. There are no secrets — we know Allen inside and out and vice-versa,” Walker said. “We’re looking forward to a good match and I know (Allen head coach Justin Quest) is going to have his kids ready to play.”
"Our kids felt like they should have won the district championship," Quest added. "We're looking to right a wrong."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.