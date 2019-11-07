PICK IT LINE WEEK 11
Matt Welch mwelch@starlocalmedia.com

During high school football season, the Star Local Media sports staff will predict the winners of 10 in-market games each week as part of its annual Pick-It Line.

Below are the staff's predictions for the season's Week 11 round of The Pick-It Line.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments