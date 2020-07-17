The 28th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on June 21.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
This has been a year that nobody will soon forget with the COVID-19 pandemic touching every facet of life, including high school sports, which saw its athletic year truncated on Mar. 12.
Though many of the spring sports were unable to complete their stories, Allen and Lovejoy showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last year of local varsity sports into an award-winning perspective.
In the coming weeks, the Allen area’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents its eighth edition of The Varsitys, the second of a three-part series.
Best Performance
Raylen Sharpe vs. Rockwall, Allen football
Sharpe’s final game as an Eagle resulted in 459 passing yards and five touchdowns, as well as 112 rushing yards and an additional score in a 60-59 loss to the Yellow Jackets. Sharpe accrued that yardage through the air on just 15 completions, good for a 30.6-yard average.
Five of those passes resulted in touchdown catches, with Sharpe spreading the wealth on scoring throws to Jordan Johnson (85 yards, 75 yards), Darrion Sherfield (67 yards, 56 yards) and Blaine Green (56 yards).
On the ground, Sharpe led Allen in rushing on 24 attempts, a season high after spending much of the season battling an ankle injury that limited his effectiveness as a dual-threat passer. Overall, he accounted for 571 of Allen’s 607 total yards.
Although Rockwall ultimately proved one point better in a back-and-forth shootout, Sharpe turned in his best performance of the season and one of the program’s top individual statistical showings since Kyler Murray last roamed the campus.
Best Coach
Ryan Mitchell, Lovejoy volleyball
Mitchell helped launch the Lady Leopards’ volleyball dynasty, leading the program to five consecutive state championships from 2008-12. So upon returning to the bench as Lovejoy’s head coach in 2019, it’s only fitting that Mitchell picked up where he left off.
For the first time since 2014, the Lady Leopards scaled the mountaintop and captured a seventh state title, doing so in emphatic fashion by winning six of their seven sets played at the state tournament.
Lovejoy closing its year in championship fashion is hardly nothing new, having won seven titles over the last 12 seasons, but its 2019 squad was in a unique spot after graduating a large senior class and entering the year without its usual title-or-bust expectation.
While they acclimated to both new roles and a new coach, the Lady Leopards took their success in stride — conjuring an identity as one of the state’s toughest defensive teams.
They flexed that might when needed most, sweeping No. 2-ranked Canyon Randall in the state title game to hoist the 5A crown and complete a 48-5 season.
Biggest Upset
McKinney Boyd defeats Allen, girls basketball
The Lady Eagles, fresh off an appearance in the state semifinals, endured a unique 2019-20 season. After sweeping its way through the first half of district play, Allen slumped to a 1-5 finish to the regular season.
Along the way, that meant taking one on the chin to a Boyd squad that was yet to win a district ballgame and already well out of the playoff chase.
The Lady Broncos hardly looked like a last-place team after matching Allen blow for blow early on for a 28-27 halftime lead, which gave way to a 10-2 third quarter that staked Boyd to a 38-29 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
Although the Lady Eagles mounted a comeback 19 points over the final eight minutes, Boyd prevailed for a 49-48 victory on the strength of 18 points from Bryne’e Scott and 11 from Kaylee Boykin. The upset win had to feel particularly gratifying for Boyd, considering that its best player, Zoe Jackson, transferred to Allen in the offseason. Jackson matched teammate Tyler Jackson with 13 points apiece in the loss.
