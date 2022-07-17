The 30th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, will air on July 20.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, Allen and Lovejoy have showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents the 10th edition of The Varsitys.
Breakthrough Athlete
Ava McDonald, Allen girls soccer
The Lady Eagles got big contributions from several underclassmen during last season's run to the regional semifinals, including a breakout year for McDonald. Just a freshman, the forward seamlessly acclimated to the varsity spotlight and earned major minutes for an Allen team that ranked among the best in the state.
McDonald scored 12 goals and assisted on 10 others during her first year on the high school pitch, earning District 5-6A newcomer of the year honors and a Texas Association of Soccer Coaches all-region first-team selection.
Not long after the conclusion of her freshman season, McDonald represented the U.S. as a member of the Under-16 Women's Youth National Team. She scored two goals and tallied an assist during Team USA's 3-0 run in the UEFA Development Tournament, held May 18-23 in Sweden.
Best Performance
Sami Hood, Allen softball
Hood closed out her decorated high school career on a historic note, breaking the single-season Dallas-area home run record after clubbing 20 during the 2022 season. She complemented that production with a .477 batting average, 51 hits, 12 doubles, four triples, 64 RBIs, 55 runs, 27 walks drawn and 32 stolen bases.
Hood's first homer came on Feb. 15 in a wild 13-11 win over Sachse and her second came just two days later against Princeton. By the time Allen began 5-6A play, Hood was sitting at nine homers — just three shy of eclipsing her previous season-high mark of 11.
Hood's bat stayed hot all season, clubbing her record-setting homer in the area round of the playoffs against Irving Nimitz on May 7.
Hood went on to be named 5-6A MVP, Star Local Media all-area MVP, DFW Fastpitch Player of the Year and a MaxPreps first-team All-American.
Biggest Story
Chad Morris resigns
Allen made national headlines in March 2021 following the decision to hire longtime college coach Chad Morris to lead the Eagles' football program. That union lasted for just 14 months, as Morris resigned from the position on May 13 — the day after Allen's spring game. Allen ISD said Morris had an opportunity to return to coaching college football.
It marked an abrupt end at Allen for Morris, who coached the Eagles to an 11-3 record and a spot in the regional finals during the 2021 season.
Morris' lone season at Allen wasn't without its peaks and valleys. The program had a state-record 84-game regular-season win streak snapped on Sept. 3 in a 41-20 loss to Atascocita — Allen's first defeat inside Eagle Stadium — and suffered its first district loss since 2010 on Oct. 29 against Prosper, 28-23.
But the Eagles found their footing as the season progressed, capturing their 16th consecutive district championship and advancing four rounds deep in the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
Just 10 days after Morris' departure, AISD named Lee Wiginton, formerly of Midlothian Heritage, as the Eagles' next head football coach.
