The 31st ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, will air on Wednesday.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, Allen and Lovejoy have showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local, citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among 12 different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media introduces the 11th edition of The Varsitys.
Breakthrough Athlete
Chandler Hart, Allen baseball
The Eagles leveled up in their second year under head coach Jason Wilson, finishing second in District 5-6A and advancing to the regional quarterfinals for the first time since 2019.
Chief among Allen's success on the diamond was a mix of pitching and defense that shackled opponents to the tune of just 3.5 runs allowed per game. That included just 1.6 surrendered during district play, and a breakout year on the mound from Hart had plenty to do with that effort.
A member of the USA Baseball under-15 national team, Hart performed well beyond his years during his freshman campaign. He earned a spot as one of Allen's two starting pitchers throughout its 5-6A schedule and went on to be voted as the district's pitcher of the year.
The 6-foot-5 left-hander and SLM all-area newcomer of the year logged 66.1 innings with an 8-2 record, during which he struck out 93 batters and tallied a 1.16 ERA.
Best Game
Lovejoy vs. Argyle football, Sept. 2
Even the most ardent Madden football gamer would have a hard time replicating a showdown as wild as this non-district clash between the Leopards and Eagles.
Argyle outlasted Lovejoy 56-49 in a game where both teams combined for more than 1,400 yards of offense and scored a whopping 84 points in the first half alone.
The Leopards and Eagles more or less tried to sprint their way through a marathon, squeezing in 17 offensive series through two quarters with 12 producing touchdowns. Each team punted just once amid a dizzying first half that squared the two state-ranked powers at 42-42 by halftime.
The eye-popping statistics from this contest run the gamut. Lovejoy alum Kyle Parker submitted one of the great receiving performances in Texas high school football history with 23 catches for 341 yards and three touchdowns, while Argyle's ground game produced 560 rushing yards on 72 carries.
But perhaps strangest of all, despite the high-octane first half, neither team scored in the game's fourth quarter. Defense (somehow) wound up being the difference in this one, as Argyle stuffed the Leopards on the Eagles' 3-yard line as time expired to deny the potential tying touchdown and hang on for an emotional victory.
Biggest Moment
Allen boys soccer advances to state
The Eagles have layered one historic year on top of another throughout their run under head coach Kim Fullerton, and that continued this spring with the program's second trip to the Class 6A state tournament in three seasons.
Allen did so despite wholesale turnover from its 2021 roster, which was the first group in program to qualify for state. Many of the Eagles' present-day standouts were on junior varsity at the time, holding those upperclassmen in high regard as they looked to carry on that legacy when the time came.
Allen lost only two matches all regular season but still finished in second place in 5-6A, trailing a Prosper team that didn't lose a match in district play. But Allen caught fire in the postseason, blanking high-powered Lewisville in the bi-district round before threading the needle on four consecutive playoff wins that were either decided by one goal or required a shootout.
The Eagles' resilience shined plenty in outlasting Irving and Lake Highlands on penalty kicks, with the latter coming in the regional finals. The two sides were squared at 1-1 through 100 minutes of play before waging a back-and-forth shootout that saw nine straight successful PK conversions.
With Allen leading 5-4, alum Alec Setterberg came up clutch by blocking a shot on Lake Highlands' fifth attempt to secure the win and send the Eagles back to the state tournament.
