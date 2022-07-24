The 30th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on Wednesday.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, Allen and Lovejoy have showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents the 10th edition of The Varsitys.
Best Game
Lovejoy vs. Frisco Liberty football, Nov. 4
This game was televised on ESPNU and made for a worthy showcase of Texas high school football.
Lovejoy had thrashed its prior opposition to the tune of a 44.1-point margin of victory, but Liberty had one of the area's great gridiron equalizers in quarterback Keldric Luster.
The dual-threat quarterback was unfazed by a loaded Lovejoy defense, totaling more than 400 yards of offense and having a hand in all four touchdowns scored by the Redhawks, including a go-ahead touchdown with 2:34 remaining.
There was a dose of controversy that followed as Lovejoy's Alexander Franklin's attempted game-winning touchdown pass resulted in a 50-50 tug-of-war for the ball between Lovejoy's Kyle Parker and Liberty's Sam Wenaas.
Although the tie goes to the offense in the case of simultaneous possession, the officials deemed the exchange a turnover, sealing the upset win for Liberty.
Best Coach
Jerry Best, Allen wrestling
Throughout his tenure at Allen, Best has helped develop the state's gold standard on the wrestling mats and one of the great dynasties in UIL athletics history.
The Eagles continued their wrestling tour de force this year with a second consecutive sweep of the boys and girls team state championships in Class 6A — something no wrestling program in UIL history had done prior to Allen in 2021.
It was a familiar sight for the Eagles, who hoisted a state title for the 13th straight year, while the Allen girls captured just their second-ever state championship. Individual state titles were won by Jasmine Robinson, Kade Moore, Vincenzo Oliva and Mohamed Elgouhari.
For all of Allen's consistency on the mats, Best has been the constant throughout the program's decade-plus run of championships. He and his staff maximize the talent on their roster and have a penchant for never letting complacency seep in.
Couple that with the team's chemistry and an iron-sharpens-iron work ethic, and Allen's wrestling team continues to thrive with no end in sight.
Biggest Upset
McKinney North defeats Lovejoy volleyball
Sorry, Lady Leopards. For two high schools that finished in the top three of the UIL Lone Star Cup standings, Allen and Lovejoy don't exactly carry much of an underdog label these days.
Although the Lady Leopards wound up hoisting a third consecutive Class 5A state championship by season's end, the program had to weather some midseason adversity after being dealt its first district loss since 2017.
That came in a 3-0 loss on Sept. 24 to district rival North, who entered the matchup having not dropped a set in district play and that held up against arguably the top team in the state.
For all the firepower throughout Lovejoy's lineup, the best player on the floor that night was North outside hitter Sydney Huck. The Lady Leopards had no answer for Huck, who totaled 19 kills in just three sets.
It was enough to help North survive any close quarters with the reigning state champs, gutting out a pair of 26-24 wins in the first two sets before putting away Lovejoy 25-18 in the third frame.
