The 31st ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on Wednesday.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, Allen and Lovejoy have showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local, citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among 12 different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media continues the 11th edition of The Varsitys.
Best Play
Allen's last-second goal vs. Irving
The Eagles had to walk a bit of a tightrope at times to survive a tough Region I-6A bracket and advance to state, and that required a stroke of timely fortune in the closing moments of its regional quarterfinal against state-ranked Irving.
Allen played catch-up from the bulk of the night, falling behind 1-0 on an Irving goal scored in just the match's third minute. The Eagles limited the damage from there but the Tigers' scrappy defense denied any initial cracks at an equalizer.
But Allen continued to apply pressure late into the match, including a stretch where rising senior Osi Iyamah hurled three long-range throw-ins over the final two minutes of regulation. The last of those attempts found its way deep into the box where the ball deflected off a player of airborne players and right into the crosshairs of alum Dylan McBride, who promptly scored the tying goal with just two seconds remaining.
McBride's improbable goal kept Allen's season alive. That 1-1 tie held until the Eagles bested Irving in a shootout—the first of two playoff matches that Allen would win on PKs en route to its second trip to the state tournament in three years.
Iron Athlete
Sam Reynolds, Lovejoy football and wrestling
When it comes to excelling across multiple sports, Reynolds has found all manner of success on the gridiron and the wrestling mats.
Reynolds received all-state honors as just a sophomore in 2021 as one of the anchors of the Lovejoy offensive line. Last season, Reynolds helped lead the Leopards to the area round of the playoffs after amassing 126 pancakes up front while not allowing a sack for the second straight season.
A two-time selection to the Star Local Media all-area football team, Reynolds doubles as one of the top heavyweight grapplers in the state. He helped lead Lovejoy to its first-ever Class 5A state championship in wrestling in 2022, while also winning the 285-pound bracket, and repeated as the state champion in that same weight class earlier this year on Feb. 18.
Just over one month after winning his second straight state championship in wrestling, Reynolds was admitted to the hospital for what he thought, according to CaringBridge.org, was an out-of-control infection. On April 4, Reynolds was diagnosed with leukemia and is currently undergoing treatments.
Friends of Reynolds' family have set up a GoFundMe page to help with the Lovejoy rising senior's treatments, which can be found at gofundme.com/f/help-samuel-take-leukemia-down-samstrong.
Most Improved
Kayvion Sibley, Allen football
As a sophomore, Sibley was slotted third on the depth chart at running back for the Eagles, operating behind a pair of 1,000-plus-yard rushers in former district MVP Jaylen Jenkins and Devyn Turner. Those two authored one explosive run after another during Allen's 2021 campaign, averaging a whopping 9.6 yards per carry on the season, while Sibley offered glimpses of potential in a backup role with 241 rushing yards on 34 carries and five touchdowns.
But with Jenkins graduating and Turner transferring to St. Francis (Calif.) during that offseason, Sibley was thrust to the forefront as the Eagles' go-to option at running back. Sibley turned in a breakout junior year that included 1,003 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on more than 8 yards per carry.
Adding three receiving scores on 13 receptions out of the backfield, Sibley did the bulk of his damage over the course of just six games, including outings with more than 200 rushing yards against Houston King and McKinney Boyd.
Sibley will look to restore that form after his junior season was cut short by a season-ending knee injury suffered on Oct. 20 against Denton Guyer.
