The 30th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on July 20.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, Allen and Lovejoy have showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. This month, the city’s top athletes, teams and games have been recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media concludes the 10th edition of The Varsitys.
Best Male Athlete
Payton Pierce, Lovejoy football and wrestling
Pierce has been ahead of the curve for a while now, dating back to the fall of 2020 as the rare freshman to earn regular playing time at the varsity level with Allen's football team.
Pierce transferred to Lovejoy prior to the start of his sophomore year and didn't miss a beat, carving out significant roles for the high school's football and wrestling programs.
During the fall, Pierce plied his craft as one of the state's blue-chip prospects at linebacker. He helped lead the Leopards back to the regional finals and was named District 7-5A Division II defensive newcomer of the year along the way. Similar production could have Pierce in contention for defensive player of the year before too long, logging 102 tackles (27 for a loss of yardage), 5.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles and one interception as just a sophomore.
Pierce enjoyed even greater success on the wrestling mats, grappling his way to a 5A state championship at 220 pounds and helping spark Lovejoy to the first-ever team state title for its boys wrestling team.
Best Female Athlete
Averi Carlson, Lovejoy volleyball
Carlson closed the book her decorated high school volleyball career in familiar fashion — leading the Lady Leopards to their third consecutive 5A state championship.
Carlson was given the keys to the car as a freshman and was up to the task of running the offense for one of the country’s premier volleyball programs. And although her production remained elite as a senior, Carlson acclimated to a role change within the Lovejoy offense.
Under first-year head coach Natalie Puckett, the Lady Leopards ran a two-setter system that split passing duties largely between Carlson and Rosemary Archer. Although Carlson engineered the Lovejoy attack to the tune of 919 assists, she took on a more pronounced role as a hitter with 212 kills — 100 more than her previous season high.
Carlson added 72 aces, 378 digs (both career-high marks) and 23 blocks en route to 10-5A setter of the year honors, an American Volleyball Coaches Association All-America first-team selection, a spot in the Under Armour All-America Volleyball Game and distinction as the Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year.
Best Team
Allen wrestling
The Eagles continue to operate in rare air on the wrestling mats, now winners of 13 consecutive UIL state championships for their boys team and two straight for the girls.
One of the great dynasties in UIL athletics, Allen turned in another momentous season in completing a second consecutive sweep of the 6A team championships — something that had never been done in UIL wrestling history prior to the Eagles' first doing so in 2021.
It's Thanos collecting another infinity stone, as Allen went about its business in familiar fashion during the 2022 season. The program produced four individual state champions to go along with their team titles, with Kade Moore and Jasmine Robinson capturing back-to-back championships and the duo of Vincenzo Oliva and Mohamed Elgouhari finishing atop the podium for the first time in their final high school meets.
Robinson, in particular, had a strong case for the female athlete spot above. As a sophomore, she went undefeated in high school competition once again on her way to a 6A title at 165 pounds. She pinned all four of her opponents at state and received most outstanding wrestler honors.
She'll carry the torch from graduating seniors like Eliana Martinez and Tabiah Walwyn-ton, who helped elevate the Lady Eagles to a championship program, while the Allen boys reload as they've done for nearly a decade and a half — continuing to steer the Eagles' self-sustaining wrestling machine in hopes of extending their state championship streak.
