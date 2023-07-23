The 31st ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on July 12.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, Allen and Lovejoy have showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local, citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among 12 different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media continues the 11th edition of The Varsitys.
Best Performance
Green hurdles to nation's top time
Allen alum Sidney Green entered her senior year looking to build off a bronze-medal effort in the 300-meter hurdles at the 2022 state track and field meet.
Green battled through an injury sustained days prior to that race but enjoyed a clean bill of health throughout her final season with the Lady Eagles' track team. And did she ever make it count.
Green capped her high school career with a state championship in the 300 hurdles, going unbeaten in the race during the postseason. The Michigan pledge took a big step towards that goal on April 1 at the prestigious Texas Relays when she ran a personal-record time of 40.63 to finish first overall and best several of the top hurdlers in the state.
Not only was it Green's fastest-ever time in the 300 hurdles, that mark ranked tops in the nation at the time—one of two times on the season when she managed to dip her time in that race below the 41-second mark.
Best Coach
Kim Fullerton, Allen boys soccer
Since his hiring in 2016, Fullerton has helped take the Eagles to new heights on the soccer pitch.
Under Fullerton's watch, Allen captured its first-ever district title in 2019 and continued that ascent a couple years later with its first-ever trip to the Class 6A state semifinals.
Sure enough, the Eagles were back in the state's final four this past spring following a thrilling playoff run that included two wins via shootout to ultimately finish out the year at 20-3-5 overall.
It culminated in Allen's second state semifinal berth in three seasons but did so with an overhaul in personnel. The Eagles graduated every member of that 2021 squad prior to this past season, meaning Allen made the state tournament two years apart with two completely different rosters.
There were even changes within the program's coaching staff, but the constant remained at the top where Fullerton has helped shape a culture befitting of one of the top teams in the state.
Biggest Upset
Allen baseball vs. Marcus
The Eagles leveled up in their second season under head coach Jason Wilson, parlaying a second-place finish in 5-6A into the program's first regional quarterfinal appearance since 2019.
Getting to that point required scaling a lofty challenge in the bi-district round where Allen drew a Marcus team ranked No. 19 in 6A and coming off back-to-back runs to the regional semifinals. In fact, the Marauders had only been eliminated in the first round of the postseason just once since 2012.
But pitching and defense tend to travel well come playoff time, and Allen was as potent in those areas as any program in the area. That reflected in the best-of-3 bi-district series, where the Eagles limited the Marauders to just two runs on five hits over the course of two playoff meetings.
Allen gave rising sophomore ace Chandler Hart ample run support in a 7-2 victory in Game 1, which set up a 10-inning pitcher's duel in Game 2. The Eagles thrived in low-scoring games during the regular season and were right in their comfort zone on that night—the team got a gem from rising senior Brady Coe, who pitched eight innings of scoreless ball and plated the winning run after drawing a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 10th that sent Allen to the area round in walk-off fashion.
