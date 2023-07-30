The 31st ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on July 12.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, Allen and Lovejoy have showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local, citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. In the coming weeks, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among 12 different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media concludes the 11th edition of The Varsitys.
Best Male Athlete
Jonathan Simms, Allen track and field
When it comes to a standard lap around a 400-meter track, no high schooler in Texas did it faster than Simms this past season.
On the heels of a breakout freshman year that included a trip to the Class 6A state meet, Simms built off that effort with a sophomore season befitting of one of the top runners in the state. He didn't lose a race in the 400 all year, sweeping his way through the postseason before coming away with a first-place finish at state. Simms submitted one of his fastest times all year, clocking a 46.48 to capture his first-ever state title.
Simms also teamed with Carson Deroussel, Isaiah Williamson and Cameron Miller to finish second overall in the 4x400 relay, helping pace the Allen boys to a third-place finish in the 6A team standings.
Simms was part of school record-breaking performances in both events, including on March 10 when he registered a PR of 46.35 in the 400—a time that ranked as the season's fastest in the state, per MileSplit.com. He then outdid that effort shortly after the state meet, posting a 45.90 at the Brooks PR Invitational on June 14.
Best Female Athlete
Kailey Littlefield, Lovejoy cross country and track
Littlefield has been a constant in the Lady Leopards' emergence as one of the state's premier distance-running programs, winning a state title in either track or cross country each year of her high school career.
For the second straight year, that was the case in both sports. Littlefield helped the Lovejoy girls repeat as Class 5A state champions in cross country during the fall, racing to an 11th-place finish at a state meet where the Lady Leopards totaled 28 points—a whopping 57 ahead of second-place Boerne Champion.
The program carried that momentum into the spring, where the Lovejoy girls tallied a second-place team finish at the state track meet. Sure enough, Littlefield was a big reason why—she won the 800 for the third year in a row, clocking a 2:07.70, and teamed with Lauren Dolberry, Mia Reaugh and Amy Morefield to take second in the 4x400 relay.
Through three years of high school track, Littlefield is yet to lose a postseason race in the 800.
Best Team
Allen wrestling
The margin for error was a bit thinner this time around, but Allen remained the state's gold standard on the wrestling mats once again.
The Eagles extended their prolific state championship streak to 14 years in a row after riding a strong second day of action at the Class 6A state tournament to ward off a game effort from second-place Arlington Martin. Allen led by just 1.5 points in the team standings after day one and showcased its championship mettle on the second day en route to a 181-165 finish by meet's end.
The Allen girls, meanwhile, captured their third state title in a row, tying El Paso Eastwood atop the 6A standings with 67.5 points. It marked the third year in a row that the Allen boys and girls have swept the team titles in the state's largest classification.
Allen's latest championship effort included a 10-0 record during the medal round—all 10 Eagles or Lady Eagles finished top three in their weight classes, including four state champions. Rising senior Jasmine Robinson captured her third state title after winning the 152-pound bracket, while alums Caden Brown (132) and Ryan Nichols (215) finished off their high school careers atop the podium. Kelby Bernard bolstered Allen's team title hopes after coming out on top in 120-pound action.
Bronze medals went to senior Gabe Romans (126), senior Joseph Liescheski (138), junior Warren Smith (165), sophomore Aiden Cooley (190), sophomore Grace Romans (100) and senior Esther Peters (235) during the latest chapter in Allen's wrestling dynasty.
