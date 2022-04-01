CELINA — For all the opportunities the Allen girls soccer team seemed to generate over the first 60 minutes of Friday's regional quarterfinal against district rival McKinney Boyd, the scoreboard at Bobcat Stadium in Celina just didn't correlate — until it did.
In face of a 1-0 deficit inside the final 20 minutes of regulation, the Lady Eagles found the back of the net twice to overtake the Lady Broncos for a 2-1 victory and book a spot in the Region I-6A tournament next week in McKinney.
"I felt like the energy and effort were there the whole time — it just wasn't coming for us. What I was so proud of is they never stopped or got their heads down," said Kelly Thompson, Allen head coach. "They stepped up and continued winning those air balls, continued applying feet, and just stayed as calm and confident as we could. I was really impressed by that effort."
It all came amid the team's first deficit of the postseason, falling behind 1-0 in the 54th minute after Boyd sophomore Liz Eddy possessed the ball near midfield and took off against the Allen defense. The Lady Eagles had done well to limit activity in the Lady Broncos' attacking third but had no recourse for the hard-charging Eddy, who broke loose into the box and delivered a pinpoint strike into the far side of the net for the match's first goal.
"There's no question that that's a great, well-disciplined team over there," Thompson said of Boyd. "I was worried when they stepped back after they scored that we weren't going to get it, but it was a great battle — just like every other game against them this season."
Allen didn't wait long to counter, netting the equalizer just nine minutes later thanks to a heavy shot outside the box by sophomore Jillian Anderson. Junior Melania Fullerton assisted on the goal, initially trying to create something of her own before meeting a wall of Lady Broncos. She passed the ball back out to Anderson, who revved up to deliver the tying goal in the 63rd minute.
"[Anderson] had just subbed on and to take that and rip, it was amazing. It was one deep breath and we're right back in it," Thompson said. "There are some games where you can't get that one goal, so once we got that one I knew we'd get the second."
Ten minutes later, that held true. Allen freshman Ava McDonald broke loose down the sideline before sending a cross over the middle that sailed over the Boyd defense and found the head of sophomore Sutton Markee to nudge Allen in front, 2-1, with just under seven minutes to go.
"[McDonald] took it to her on her foot, took it down to the end line and looked to play it back to her teammates. It was selfless effort and we were there. It was beautiful," Thompson said.
That McDonald had a hand in the decisive score was fitting, as the speedy forward generated numerous scoring chances all match. She applied plenty of pressure, be it through shooting or passing, but Boyd freshman goalkeeper Shelby Henderson and the Lady Broncos' staunch defense limited any initial damage.
But after falling behind 2-1, Boyd was never able to conjure any sustained offensive, thanks in part to Allen. The Lady Eagles repeatedly booted balls well out of bounds over the match's final minutes before sealing the rubber match between the two 5-6A powerhouses.
Allen and the Lady Broncos had split their two regular-season meetings before finishing second and third, respectively, in the league standings — and only separated by two points.
The loss spelled an end to Boyd's deepest playoff run since 2015, closing out the season at 18-4-2. The Lady Broncos prefaced Friday's regional quarterfinal with postseason wins over state-ranked Hebron (1-0) and Richardson Pearce (2-1).
Allen, meanwhile, secures a spot in the regional tournament for the first time since 2019 — a year that resulted in a state semifinal appearance. The Lady Eagles resume their postseason at 10 a.m. Friday at McKinney ISD Stadium against Southlake Carroll.
"So proud. We hadn't won a playoff game since our state run before the pandemic," Thompson said. "To win three games now, we just want to keep it going. We know it's going to be a tough one next round."
FINAL: Allen 2, McKinney Boyd 1@AHSEaglesSoccer score twice inside the final 20 minutes after falling behind 1-0. Jillian Anderson and Sutton Markee score goals to send Allen to the regional semifinals. @GirlsBoyd gets a goal from Liz Eddy. pic.twitter.com/DsemEpTg3u— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) April 2, 2022
