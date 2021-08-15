The 2020-21 high school sports year was rife with challenges for Allen, Prosper, Little Elm and McKinney ISD, from navigating athletics during the COVID-19 pandemic to acclimating to a revamped district landscape as part of 5-6A.
The result was another year of quality athletics from several of the most prominent programs in the state.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was for 5-6A’s seven schools while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2021-22.
1. Who is the preliminary favorite to win 5-6A football?
Matt Welch: This feels like the same conundrum to last year as to whether to lean Allen or Guyer. Prosper has all but earned a seat at that table, given how close they played both last year, but still needs to ultimately get over the hump.
Allen and Guyer both enter the season ranked in the state’s top 15 and have been as consistent as they come over the years. The Wildcats advanced to the state semifinals and with a full offseason under head coach Rodney Webb, plus a clean bill of health, they should be right in the thick of things once again in the Class 6A Division II bracket.
Allen, meanwhile, has endured a pair of earlier-than-expected playoff exits following its run of seven consecutive years advancing to at least the state semifinals, but has been untouchable in the regular season with an 83-game winning streak that dates back to 2012.
The Eagles are also riding a stretch of 15 consecutive district championships — a run that began in 2006 — and they’ve upended Guyer three times over that span.
Although Allen has endured its share of change since last season, from wholesale changes across its coaching staff to leaning on youth at some key positions this season, the Eagles get the benefit of the doubt until proven otherwise.
For all the change Allen’s program has endured, one constant that looms is the potential for outright dominant play in the trenches. The offensive line is chalked in experience and the defensive line got a boost in the offseason with the transfer of blue-chip prospect David Hicks, tabbed by 247 Sports as the state’s No. 1 player for the Class of 2023.
That intangible should carry plenty of weight as Allen finds its footing elsewhere.
2. Who are some early MVP candidates in 5-6A football?
David Wolman: For as much praise as Denton Guyer alum Eli Stowers deserves -- and rightfully so -- for leading the Wildcats to the 6A Division II state semifinals last year for the second straight season, it's hard to ignore the contributions of senior running back Byron Phillips Jr.
Phillips Jr. and Stowers complimented each other very well in Guyer's running game as both players went over the 1,000-yard mark, with Phillips Jr. scampering for a team-high 1,378 rushing yards and a whopping 22 touchdowns.
Phillips Jr. is primed for another big year despite Guyer ushering in a new quarterback -- and Jackson Arnold is certainly no slouch. The Wildcat junior is a 4-star recruit who lists 10 Division I offers.
Little Elm senior quarterback John Mateer is another early MVP candidate. Mateer threw for 2,268 yards last season to set a new single-season school record -- 497 of that total coming against Allen -- despite the Lobos finishing with a record of 2-8.
Mateer will have a talented group of wide receivers to throw to -- a list that includes seniors Cam Taylor, Dylan Evans (Air Force commit), Josh Joseph, Vashawn Thomas II and Walter Roddy-White.
3. Which team will finish with the top offense in 5-6A football?
Matt Welch: The usual suspects of Allen, Guyer and Prosper should manage to pile up points once again this fall, and there’s a bit of sleeper potential for a Little Elm group that returns 10 starters on offense this season.
One intangible that Guyer hopes works in its favor this time around is the health of receiver Grayson O’Bara. When on the field, O’Bara was a difference maker — he averaged more than 20 yards per catch and finished second on the team in touchdown receptions (five) despite playing eight fewer games than Jase Wilson’s team-leading six TD catches.
Injuries limited O’Bara’s junior campaign to just six games, but as long as he’s able to stay on the field, the Wildcats will be a tall order for any opposing defense.
Quarterback Jackson Arnold appears primed for a breakout season as one of the state’s most coveted 2023 signal-callers, and leading rusher B.J. Phillips is fresh off a 1,378-yard, 22-touchdown campaign on the ground.
Guyer is also projected to return its top two receivers — Wilson and Brody Noble — as well.
Couple that with a full offseason under head coach Rodney Webb, and Guyer’s offense could be scary this season.
4. Which team will finish with the top defense in 5-6A football?
David Wolman: While Little Elm's offense might be getting all of the headlines, the Lobos' defense could end up being a pleasant surprise.
Little Elm already had a strong secondary with seniors Keyshon Mills (Colorado pledge) and Isaiah Nichols, but the addition of John Paul II transfer Terrance Brooks (Ohio State commit) should elevate the back end of the Lobos' defense to an elite level.
The linebacking corps is also a veteran group. Senior Tyson Bope finished with a team-best 82 tackles last season. Little Elm has good speed coming off the edge. Senior defensive end Troy Walker tallied 7.5 sacks as a junior.
