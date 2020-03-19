On Thursday, the UIL announced an extension to its suspension on sanctioned activities during the COVID-19 outbreak – stating that the earliest high school sporting events may resume is May 4.
All contests, practices, rehearsals and workouts will remain suspended until further notice, although prior to May 4, the UIL will allow schools an acclimatization period for practices to occur.
The UIL added that all decisions "remain flexible and will be consistent with the advice of local, state and federal officials."
“We are working diligently on contingency plans to conduct state championships in each of the activities that have been suspended,” said Dr. Charles Breithaupt, UIL executive director. “While the immediate future is unclear, we are committed to providing these much-desired activities to all Texas students and will prepare for all possible outcomes, including extended school closures.”
The UIL's decision comes less than a week after the athletics body initially announced a suspension of interscholastic activities until March 29. In the time since, numerous school districts have extended their closures into early April.
The announcement is the latest of several dominoes to fall in the continued escalation of the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak. Currently, seven UIL sports are in season, including a suspension of the state boys basketball tournament on March 12. Most boys and girls soccer teams have no more than two regular-season games left before beginning the postseason, while baseball and softball teams are either beginning or nearing district play. Track and field, tennis and golf are also in progress.
The UIL will continue to provide timely, ongoing updates and is reassessing this ever-changing situation daily.
