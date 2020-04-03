Days after Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the order of closing schools until May 4 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Interscholastic League amended the suspension of its athletic activities.
The UIL, which previously announced the earliest games could resume is May 4, said Friday that it is extending the timeline for an unspecified amount of time for when to resume and potentially finish the remaining athletic seasons.
In a release, the UIL said “these modifications are based on schools resuming operations on Monday, May 4, 2020” and that it “will monitor all available information and provide member schools with more specific guidance on district and post-season date adjustments related to this new extension” as it gets closer to that date.
