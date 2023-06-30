Allen wrestling

For the third consecutive year, the Allen boys and girls wrestling teams both captured championships at the UIL Class 6A state meet, including an unprecedented 14 in a row for the Eagles' boys squad.

The UIL announced the final Lone Star Cup standings for the 2022-23 school year on Friday, and several area high schools ranked among the best in the state.

Allen enjoyed its share of success across all manner of athletics, and that reflected with a second-place finish in Class 6A. Ditto for Lovejoy, which repeated as the runner-up in 5A, while Celina checked in at third overall in 4A.

