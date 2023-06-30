The UIL announced the final Lone Star Cup standings for the 2022-23 school year on Friday, and several area high schools ranked among the best in the state.
Allen enjoyed its share of success across all manner of athletics, and that reflected with a second-place finish in Class 6A. Ditto for Lovejoy, which repeated as the runner-up in 5A, while Celina checked in at third overall in 4A.
Since the 1997-98 school year, the UIL has recognized six high schools (one in each conference) for their overall achievement in academic, athletic and music championships with the Lone Star Cup.
The winners for the 2022-23 school year were The Woodlands (6A), Argyle (5A), Canyon Randall (4A), Gunter (3A), Mason (2A) and Nazareth (1A).
The Woodlands finished 117 points to pace all 6A high schools, with Allen logging 98. The Eagles' athletic accolades from the recent school year include 6A state championships won in boys wrestling and girls wrestling for the third straight year. The state's largest high school also enjoyed a state semifinal appearance in boys soccer as well as a district title and regional quarterfinal berth in girls soccer.
In 5A, Lovejoy fell just short of Argyle's 96 points by totaling 91 on the year. The Leopards had a strong fall with a repeat state championship from their girls cross country team, as well as a third-place state finish for the boys, and that carried over elsewhere with the school's volleyball, girls soccer, and baseball teams all advancing at least three rounds in the playoffs, in addition to stout marks in wrestling and track and field.
Celina finished in the top three in 4A for the second straight year. The Bobcats took second in the classification during 2021-22 and came away with 89 points accrued this time around to trail only Randall (137) and Boerne (105). Celina's all-around athletics prowess shined with state championships won in girls cross country and girls soccer, as well as lengthy playoff runs for its football, volleyball, boys soccer and baseball programs.
Other high schools from the Star Local Media coverage area to crack the Lone Star Cup standings include Flower Mound (6A, ninth), Frisco Reedy (5A, fourth), Frisco Wakeland (5A, fifth), Frisco Lone Star (5A, 14th) and McKinney North (5A, 25th).
For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.
