On Sunday, the UIL medical advisory committee will meet via videoconference to discuss the health and safety of students.
The meeting takes place at 9 a.m. and can be viewed live on the UIL's YouTube page as well as the athletic body's MAC page. There is no physical location for the meeting and, in adherence to social distancing, is only available to view via live stream.
Among the items on the agenda is a discussion regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, which currently has all UIL-sanctioned activities, including high school sports, suspended until at least May 4.
Any recommendations from the medical advisory committee must be approved by the UIL legislative council and the Commissioner of Education before becoming policy.
To view the remainder of the meeting agenda, click here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.