University Interscholastic League - UIL Logo - Correct Size

On Sunday, the UIL medical advisory committee will meet via videoconference to discuss the health and safety of students.

The meeting takes place at 9 a.m. and can be viewed live on the UIL's YouTube page as well as the athletic body's MAC page. There is no physical location for the meeting and, in adherence to social distancing, is only available to view via live stream.

Among the items on the agenda is a discussion regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, which currently has all UIL-sanctioned activities, including high school sports, suspended until at least May 4.

Any recommendations from the medical advisory committee must be approved by the UIL legislative council and the Commissioner of Education before becoming policy.

To view the remainder of the meeting agenda, click here.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments