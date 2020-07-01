With COVID-19 numbers on the rise in recent weeks, the UIL issued a statement on Thursday recommending the closure of summer workouts between July 3-12.
The state's chief athletics body cited the upcoming Fourth of July holiday and the potential for increased social interactions that could spread coronavirus as motivations behind the temporary suspension, stating that teams could resume workouts on July 13.
The UIL added that, "for schools in areas experiencing community spread of COVID-19, this temporary suspension will reduce the risk of exposure and provide an opportunity to review current plans and re-evaluate local context in order to make informed decisions moving forward."
The UIL said that it will continue to work with state officials and monitor CDC and other federal guidance to determine any modifications to their current summer guidelines.
Workouts have been in session since June 8 with high schools adopting numerous guidelines to encourage social distancing and hygiene during strength and conditioning sessions.
Still, several high schools have already had to suspend workouts in some manner following a positive COVID-19 test by a student-athlete. Among the area high schools whose workouts have been put on hold since resumption are The Colony, Lake Dallas, Frisco Wakeland, Frisco Memorial, Rowlett and Sachse.
In total, nearly 200 high schools around the state have suspended workouts – although some were closed as a precaution in response to the rise in coronavirus numbers around the state.
Fall workouts are currently scheduled to begin Aug. 3.
