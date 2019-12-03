POTEET FOOTBALL

Mesquite Poteet's football team will compete in the 5A Division II classification over the next two seasons.

With the UIL's biennial realignment just a couple months away, statewide high schools now know which classification they'll reside in for the next two years.

On Tuesday, the UIL released the conference cutoff numbers and preliminary enrollment figures for the 2020-22 reclassification and realignment. The figures provide the range of enrollment for each of the six classifications, including divisional cutoffs for football.

The cutoff numbers for the 2020-22 realignment are as follows:

6A: 2,220 and above (249 schools)

5A: 1,210-2,219 (254 schools)

4A: 515-1,209 (202 schools)

3A: 230-514 (236 schools)

2A: 105-229 (200 schools)

1A: 104.9 and below (220 schools)

1A-5A Football Division I and Division II Numbers

1A Division I: 59.5-104.9 (77 schools)

1A Division II: 59.4 and below (76 schools)

2A Division I: 165.5-229 (96 schools)

2A Division II: 105-165.4 (94 schools)

3A Division I: 350-514 (106 schools)

3A Division II: 230-349 (106 schools)

4A Division I: 865-1,209 (92 schools)

4A Division II: 515-864 (92 schools)

5A Division I: 1,900-2,219 (126 schools)

5A Division II: 1,210-1,899 (125 schools)

As to how those cutoff numbers impact area high schools, here are the preliminary enrollment figures for all high schools within Star Local Media markets, including their divisional cutoff numbers for football:

Class 6A

Allen: 6,959

Coppell: 4,088.5

Flower Mound: 3,651

Flower Mound Marcus: 3,094

Hebron: 3,757

Lewisville: 4,468

Little Elm: 2,269 (moving up from 5A)

McKinney: 3,049

McKinney Boyd: 2,841

Mesquite: 2,629

Mesquite Horn: 2,899

North Mesquite: 2,515

Plano East: 5,445.5

Plano Senior: 4,999

Plano West: 5,579.5

Prosper: 2,699

Rowlett: 2,509

Sachse: 2,851

Class 5A

Carrollton Creekview: 1,760.5 (Division II for football, moving down from 5A Div. I)

Carrollton Newman Smith: 2,089 (Division I)

Carrollton R.L. Turner: 2,148 (Division I)

Frisco: 1,770 (Division II)

Frisco Centennial: 1,996 (Division I)

Frisco Heritage: 2,013 (Division I)

Frisco Independence: 2,143 (Division I)

Frisco Lebanon Trail: 1,874 (Division II)

Frisco Liberty: 1,905 (Division I)

Frisco Lone Star: 2,096 (Division I)

Frisco Memorial: 1,656 (Division II)

Frisco Reedy: 1,943 (Division I, moving up from 5A Div. II)

Frisco Wakeland: 2,053 (Division I)

Lake Dallas: 1,305 (Division II)

Lovejoy: 1,609.5 (Division II)

McKinney North: 2,135.5 (Division I)

Mesquite Poteet: 1,813 (Division II, moving down from 5A Div. I)

Prosper Rock Hill: 1,798 (Division II)

The Colony: 2,022 (Division I)

West Mesquite: 2,165 (Division I)

Class 4A

Argyle: 1,051 (Division I)

Celina: 850 (Division II, moving down from 4A Div. I)

Sunnyvale: 583 (Division II)

