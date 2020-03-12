As sporting events across the country are put on hold as concerns regarding COVID-19 heighten, the UIL state boys basketball tournament has followed suit.
The UIL announced Thursday afternoon that it is suspending the tournament until further notice. The decision will take effect following the conclusion of the event's Class 3A state semifinal session, which includes a 3 p.m. matchup between Peaster and San Antonio Cole.
The athletics body announced earlier in the day that it was restricting attendance for the state tournament to pre-purchased ticket holders and that 500 tickets would be made available for each team that had advanced to its respective state championship game.
As such, the 1A semifinals between La Rue La Poynor and Nazareth and Jayton and Slidell took place Thursday morning, with the UIL's announcement made during the first 3A semifinal between Madison and Coldspring-Oakhurst.
Also announced that morning, the UIL suspended competition for its academic state events in robotics and debate.
Below is the UIL's press release regarding the suspension of the state boys basketball tournament.
UIL Basketball Tournament Suspended Until Further Notice
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
AUSTIN — Due to growing concerns over COVID-19 (coronavirus), the remainder of the UIL Boys State Basketball Tournament is suspended until further notice. This decision is effective upon the conclusion of the 3A session on March 12, 2020.
Fans who purchased tickets for the postponed games will be issued full refunds at point of sale or from the school they purchased their tickets from. Fans who purchased All Tournament tickets will be issued a full refund.
“After much consultation with government and health officials, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the remainder of the UIL State Basketball Tournament,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt, “Our number one priority remains the well-being of our student-athletes and spectators and we are taking every possible precaution to keep them safe.”
As this is a fluid situation, the UIL will continue to follow the direction of local officials to monitor this situation and will make additional announcements as needed. Please continue to check the UIL website and social media accounts for further updates.
