With high school summer workouts on hold for the week, the UIL has updated parts of its strength and conditioning guidelines in advance of a return to the practice field on July 13.
The UIL released its revisions on Tuesday, stating all student-athletes ages 10 or older, as well as all employees, parents and visitors at a workout site must wear face coverings upon entry, except for those who are actively practicing or exercising.
Effective July 13, students also have access to locker rooms and can participate in drills that involve one or more athletes on offense against one or more athletes on defense.
Last week, the UIL advised a temporary suspension of summer workouts from July 3-12, citing the Fourth of July holiday and the potential for increased social interactions that could spread coronavirus. With workouts resuming next week, the UIL announced that the previously allotted period of no activity on July 20-21 has been rescinded.
Fall workouts are currently scheduled to begin Aug. 3. For the UIL's full strength and conditioning guidelines, click here.
