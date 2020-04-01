As day-to-day routines across the country change during the coronavirus pandemic, high school sports teams are adapting to different ways of conducting business — be it team meetings, workouts or just general groupthink between players and coaches.
One method has been an uptick in video conferencing, with schools like Prestonwood Christian and Lovejoy among those utilizing the cloud-based platform Zoom as a means for staying in touch while adhering to the emphasis on social distancing.
“It’s been a learning experience because I’m definitely not a social media guru, but especially when it comes to things like Zoom meetings, I had been part of a couple before, but I’ve used it more in the last few weeks than all together up to that point,” said Chris Cunningham, Prestonwood head football coach and athletics coordinator. “I think we’re all getting more comfortable with that form of communication and meeting. I think everyone is trying to make the most out of the situation we’re in.”
That means trying to instill a sense of normalcy as teams are either immersed in offseason training or prepping for the hopeful resumption of their respective sports next month. With schools closed until May 4 — the same timeframe during which all UIL-sanctioned activities are currently suspended — and student-athletes largely quarantined from one another, video chats have helped mitigate that time apart.
“They love the opportunity just to catch up. For the first few minutes, they’ll always be talking with each other and cracking jokes and acting like normal,” said Jillian Bryant, Prestonwood head volleyball coach. “Then we get to the workout and go at it hard, and then afterwards it’s back to the same thing. They miss each other a lot, and I miss them too, so it’s a great opportunity for everyone.”
Bryant and the Lady Lions have used Zoom for team-based workouts, with student-athletes using the software via the cameras on their computers or phones. The program allows up to 100 people to participate in the video chat, allowing Bryant and her entire team to work out together.
“We have our computers in front of us and we get after it for an hour,” Bryant said. “The girls really love to do that because they get to see each other while still social distancing. They joke that they all get to suffer together.”
Cunningham, meanwhile, has used video chats to communicate with his program’s leadership council.
“Our team meetings have gone well. We’ve had good attendance there and we try not to make them too long. It can be kind of demanding as far as your attention goes because it’s not as interactive as being in a classroom setting,” Cunningham said. “We’ve tried to keep them no longer than 45 minutes and keep them interactive as well. We want them involved as well.”
For Lovejoy head boys basketball coach Kyle Herrema, the video chats helped the Leopards instill a more familiar tone to their offseason — be it through individual meetings with players or team-wide offseason activities.
“Today, we had the whole program on Zoom to do some fantasy basketball,” Herrema said. “We had 10 kids draft the rest of the kids in the program and now they’re all earning points for their teams by doing the workouts and the strength and conditioning things. It’s team versus team over these next nine weeks.”
Just as pivotal as the gains coaches and athletes are making in their respective schedules are those that come with some form of face-to-face interaction — something that can get lost while people are self-quarantined.
“It’s been great engaging with the kids. It’s the best thing we can get right now,” Herrema said. “Our superintendent, Mike Goddard, talked to us yesterday about not so much encouraging social distancing but physical distancing instead. We want to physically be away from people but not socially. We don’t want to stay in isolation as far as communicating with people. We just have to do it in a different way.”
What seems different now could become more routine down the road as well. With all high school sports suspended for the time being, and with no set-in-stone return date in sight, Cunningham could see some aspects of video-based communication used a bit more frequently as people acclimate to a different way of running their programs.
“We’re all creatures of habit and just keep doing things the way we’re comfortable with. When you reach a point where that won’t work anymore, you find another way,” Cunningham said. “I think this will definitely be one of those things where as people get much more comfortable using it, they’ll find more innovative ways to use it.
“… You try it and then you find out that it’s pretty easy to do this, that it works pretty well, and then you watch these webinars and clinics that you’re getting everything that you would in person, it makes you think that this could open the door to some other ideas that will help our profession.”
