The Allen volleyball team wasted no time getting its feet wet against some of the area’s elite during their first tournament of the season last weekend.
Dealt a four-match slate that included meetings with two district champions and a regional finalist, the Lady Eagles broke even after going 2-2 over two days of action at the Battle for the Rock tournament, held in Rockwall. Allen picked up wins over host Rockwall’s No. 2 squad (25-16, 25-9, 25-20) and reigning 10-6A champ Wylie (25-23, 27-25, 25-19) opposite setbacks to juggernaut Southlake Carroll (30-28, 25-15, 25-22) and 11-6A champ Rockwall-Heath (21-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22).
“I thought the team played well overall. There were times we blocked really well and the defense was picking up balls,” said Kelley Gregoriew, Allen head coach. “It was a good place to be with good competition and we were able to see both our strengths and weaknesses right now, which helps let us know what we need to work on and keep upping the game. The kids are working hard and I enjoy watching them play.”
Gregoriew lauded the play of her defense, championed on the back row by sophomore Emily Canaan, and a versatile offense that the coach hopes will keep opponents guessing throughout the season.
“Our talent is spread and I like that, because it makes us more unpredictable as opposed to teams that have one kid that does everything,” Gregoriew said.
It was a similar identity Allen conjured last season in the wake of a rash of injuries to its upperclassmen, forcing a plethora of freshmen and sophomores to grow up on the fly in one of the state’s toughest volleyball districts. Many of those same faces are back to spearhead the Lady Eagles’ effort this fall, with junior Maya Detwiler drawing praise from Gregoriew for contributing both in the front and back rows, while juniors Chloe Thomas, Maya Joseph and sophomore Tori Wilson were all aggressive at the net on both offense and defense.
That translated into a tournament that gave Allen its share of pressure-packed situations, playing seven sets that were decided by three points or less.
“It was perfect. They were excited about it and we want that challenge,” Gregoriew said. “… This team works hard together. If you’re going to beat us, it’s going to have to be the whole team.”
While overall pleased with her team’s effort, Gregoriew said she’ll be looking for greater consistency as her team continues to shape its identity for the 2019 season. The Lady Eagles will continue that process Friday-Saturday during their host tournament, the Allen Texas Open — a field that includes 32 teams near and far throughout the state, including two of the state’s top three-ranked programs in the most recent Texas Girls Coaches Association poll, No. 2 Plano West and No. 3 The Woodlands.
“The field is definitely varied. We have some teams here that we haven’t had before that I don’t think people will be as familiar with, so it could be a bit more challenging,” Gregoriew said. “Since it’s still the second week in, teams are still looking to play different people and see how their team handles it and go from there. It’s great seeing how a team adapts to each opponent.”
The Lady Eagles will take the floor at 9 a.m. Friday against Hockaday in that first of three pool matches that include tilts against Copperas Cove and Frisco Heritage.
Lady Leopards take 2nd in ASC tourney
Class 5A state runner-up Lovejoy began its 2019 campaign on a productive note, going 4-2 and placing second overall at the Nike ASC/LISD Classic, held at the Advantage Sports Complex in Carrollton.
The Lady Leopards turned away challenges from Fort Worth Paschal (25-15, 25-20) and John Paul II (25-13, 25-14) during pool play before picking up bracket wins on Saturday over Plano Senior (24-26, 25-18, 25-19) and Frisco Wakeland (25-13, 25-18). The program’s two losses both came to Plano West, ranked. No. 2 in the state among 6A programs by the Texas Girls Coaches Association, including a two-set verdict in the championship match (25-14, 25-21).
Sophomore Averi Carlson was named the tournament’s top setter, while junior Cecily Bramschreiber earned an all-tournament nod for the Lady Leopards.
Lovejoy continued its winning ways on Tuesday with a non-district victory over Southlake Carroll (25-20, 27-25, 25-23) to lead into this weekend’s swim through the Northwest ISD Volleyball Classic. The Lady Leopards open at 10 a.m. Friday against host Justin Northwest, followed by pool matches later in the day against Dumas (noon) and Cedar Park (3 p.m.).
